Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 15 Pro delivers faster 5G speeds than its well-received predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. To recap, Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event, which took place on September 12.

As expected, the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer better performance than their respective precursors.

However, Apple has further widened the gap between the non-Pro and Pro models this year. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup offers a slew of top-notch features, coupled with higher-end specs compared to the base iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus variant.

iPhone 15 Pro series: What makes it better than the non-Pro models?

Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem

The American tech giant introduced a powerful new cellular modem to deliver a faster 5G experience for iPhone 15 series users. The handsets pack a powerful Snapdragon X70 modem under the hood.

The power-packed modem minimises power consumption and offers improved 5G carrier aggregation capabilities. Moreover, the Snapdragon X70 modem is capable of delivering improved connectivity even in regions that are not close to cell towers.

Turbocharged 5G speed

The recently launched iPhone 15 Pro models have received a remarkable boost in 5G network performance. A SpeedSmart comparison between the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and their predecessors suggests the iPhone 15 Pro lineup offers substantial improvements across all three major US networks, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Significant network upgrades

Verizon shows an impressive 24 per cent increase in download speed, closely followed by T-Mobile with a 22 per cent boost. Likewise, AT&T demonstrates major progress with a 14.6 per cent surge.

Apparently, T-Mobile achieves an average download speed of 300 Mbps nationwide, which is a remarkable feat as far as 5G connectivity is concerned.

Upload speeds, ping times

In addition to supercharging download speeds, Apple has managed to keep ping times and upload speeds relatively steady. This could pave the way for a major improvement in 5G network performance in the future.

So, it is safe to say that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max deliver better 5G performance compared to their predecessors, courtesy of the Snapdragon X70 modem. As a result, users can enjoy extremely fast download speeds.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: Everything we know

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models sport an eye-catching Titanium design with a ceramic Shield front and a textured matte glass back. The Pro model features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Pro Max has a mammoth 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.

This Always-On display features Dynamic Island and offers adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max variants come with India's GPS alternative called NavIC. The phones carry an IP68 rating for water resistance.

iPhone 15 series specs. Apple is again differentiating too much between regular & pro variants. Not sure what's stopping them from giving a simple 120Hz in their regular models 😴.

Under the hood, the Pro models pack a powerful A17 Pro chip with a new 6‑core GPU. In the photography department, the Pro series houses a 48MP main camera on the back. Upfront, there's a 12MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling.

Moreover, the Pro model uses a 3,274mAh battery to draw its juices. The Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a larger 4,422mAh battery. Interestingly, all iPhone 15 series models now come with a more commonly used USB-C charging port.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the only current-gen devices that are compatible with a USB 3 interface. The Pro models boot iOS 17. The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max variants are available in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium and Black Titanium colour options.

iPhone 15 Pro starting prices on different countries (in USD):

USA: $999

Canada: $1,069

UK: $1,249

Hungary: $1,399

India: $1,625

Japan: $1,085

China: $1,100

Australia: $1,189

Brazil: $1,895

Mexico: $1,399

Sweden: $1,349

Germany: $1,287

Italy: $1,330

Spain: $1,309

As if that weren't enough, The Pro models are made using lightweight aerospace‑grade titanium alloy. Also, these premium smartphones have a stunning OLED screen. On the downside, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup carries steep price tags.