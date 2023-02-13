There's understandably a lot of hype surrounding the iPhone 15 series. The upcoming iPhones are expected to bring multiple upgrades over the current-gen iPhone 14 series models. However, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet.

The word on the street is that Apple is gearing up to unveil its next-gen iPhones later this year. The upcoming smartphones from Apple will reportedly sport subtle design changes. Notably, Apple's flagship smartphones will go toe-to-toe with Samsung's newly launched Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

However, the iPhone 15 series isn't likely to see the light of day anytime soon. Still, the rumour mill continues to churn out all sorts of speculations around the next-gen iPhones. Now, a shred of vital information regarding the iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus have surfaced online.

New camera bump. https://t.co/xzgTmCb6hU pic.twitter.com/kbVLk1fDqH — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco) February 9, 2023

According to the latest rumour, the iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus will have a rounded back. Aside from this, the two handsets are expected to get a redesigned camera bump. Tipster ShrimpApplePro recently replied to a tweet about the new iPhones' features from Apple Hub.

In the tweet, the tipster suggests the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will get a redesigned rear camera bump. Regrettably, ShrimpApplePro did not divulge other details about the handset's rear-mounted camera setup. Apple Hub, on the other hand, revealed a few key specifications of the purported iPhone 15 series.

Everything we know about the iPhone 15 lineup so far:



iPhone 15/15 Plus:

📱 6.1” and 6.7” sizes

🏝️ Dynamic Island

🆕 New design with 2.5D glass

📸 48MP wide camera

⚡️ A16 chip

☁️ 6GB RAM

🔌 USB-C port (Same Lightning speeds)



iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max:

📱 6.1” and 6.7” sizes

🏝️… https://t.co/EAQhKIKaYc pic.twitter.com/E4zgfe6y3Q — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 9, 2023

The iPhone 15 will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 15 Plus could feature a larger 6.7-inch display. The devices will come with 2.5D glass and comprise the fan-favourite dynamic island. In the photography department, both handsets could house a 48MP wide camera.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could pack Apple's A16 chip. This processor could be paired with 6GB of RAM. The iPhones are likely to come with USB Type-C ports but offer the same lightning speeds as their predecessors. Furthermore, the tipster claims the iPhone 15 Pro will sport a 6.1-inch display.

However, the highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a mammoth 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 Plus might sport the same display. The iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly deliver a peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. Lastly, the Ultra model could oust the Pro Max variant in the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup.