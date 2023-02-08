Apple is reportedly prepping to unveil its next generation of iPhones later this year. In the meantime, the American tech giant's iPhone 14 series continues to garner popularity among iPhone fans. The long-rumoured iPhone 15 series is expected to bring major improvements over the existing iPhone 14 lineup.

Also, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth could minimize the gap between the Pro and non-Pro models. In line with this, Apple could bring exclusive features such as Dynamic Island to all models. Aside from this, the displays on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max could beat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's screen hands down.

Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max… https://t.co/PgCMBDF61K — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco) February 7, 2023

I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024,the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco) February 7, 2023

This information comes from reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro. Taking to Twitter, the tipster recently claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature Samsung's next-gen panels. Equally reliable leaker No name (@Chunvn888) believes the new iPhone and upcoming Galaxy devices will use panels made by Samsung Display.

However, the higher-end iPhone models will sport a newer version of the "M13" panel. For comparison, the newly launched Galaxy S23 Ultra features an "M11" panel. Apparently, the Korean smartphone giant has been using this display for quite some time now. According to Chunvn888, the Galaxy S21 Ultra was the first Samsung phone to get the M11 panel in 2021.

The iPhone 15 Pro/Ultra are in development using Samsung's M13 panel, meanwhile the S23 fami6 still uses the M11 panel debuted on the S22U and reused on the S22U, S22+. So basically current Samsung's flagship panel is 2 gens older than Apple's lol. — No name (@chunvn8888) February 6, 2023

Moreover, the tipster suggests the company used the M11 panel on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as well. So, it isn't surprising that the panel made its comeback on the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung has resorted to not using its own new technology. However, it is worth mentioning here that Samsung's display and mobile divisions are separate parts of the company. Also, they operate independently.

In other words, Samsung isn't adopting the same strategy as Apple when it comes to using the latest display tech from other manufacturers. The Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch display with a QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers more colour accuracy and colour gamut coverage compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to a report by Tom's Guide.

Furthermore, the report claims that the display on the Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't as bright as the display on the iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro/Max delivers an impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits. While Apple is likely to improve the iPhone Pro Max's brightness, the company could limit the improvement to an iPhone Ultra model.

The iPhone Ultra model will reportedly sit about the iPhone Pro Max. Apple could put these speculations to rest in the coming months.