Ahead of the iPhone 15 series' impending launch event, key details about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models have surfaced online.

It is worth noting that the rumour mill has been churning out a lot of speculations surrounding the next generation iPhones, especially the iPhone 15 Pro model. For instance, an earlier report claims Apple will replace the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro with a new Action Button.

Likewise, the word on the street is that the Pro models will be housed in a titanium body, unlike their predecessors that arrived in stainless steel frames. According to some reports, Apple has selected new colours that complement the new material.

Key details about iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro leaked

While nothing is set in stone yet, a recently surfaced leak has given us a glimpse into the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy models. Interestingly, these models sport never-before-seen colour options. Tipster Sonny Dickson has shared two posts on X (formerly Twitter) featuring iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 dummy model photos.

These alleged models give us our first look at different colour options of the upcoming iPhones. Also, these models confirm Apple will oust the Lightning port in favour of a more commonly used USB Type-C port on the upcoming iPhones.

Despite getting USB-C ports, some reports suggest file transfer speeds on the bundled cable will still be limited to USB 2.0 standard. While some models are expected to offer Thunderbolt support, Apple will probably sell those cables separately.

Much to the delight of iPhone fans, Apple is reportedly planning to increase the charging speeds on the new iPhones. The iPhone 14 series successors could offer 35W wired charging speed. It will be interesting to see whether all four models will get faster charging speeds, or if it will be limited to the Pro models.

iPhone 15 series: What else to expect?

The new leaks also show that the iPhone 15 will be available in these colour options:

Black

Green

Blue

Yellow

Pink

The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in these colors:

Space black

Silver

Blue

Titan gray

However, the four iPhone 15 Pro colour options appear not-so-different from one another when placed next to each other. In contrast, iPhone 15 dummy models feature more fun and vibrant colourways. While they are more pastel-looking, iPhone 15 models appear more pleasing than the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 series models have been floating around the rumour mill for a while now. Apple will put these speculations to rest at its next product launch event, which is slated to take place on September 12. During the event, the company will be unveiling several Apple devices including the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch models.