If rumours turn out to be true, Apple will get rid of the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro models, and replace it with a more useful Action Button. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.

In the meantime, the rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the next-generation iPhone models. For instance, an earlier report claims the iPhone 15 series will use a UWB chip for improved Apple Vision Pro integration.

Now, the word on the street is that the new Action Button will still be offering the same functionality. In other words, it will be able to mute and unmute your phone without having to wake up the screen. However, according to a Tom's Guide report, some iPhone fans believe it won't be the same.

Currently, all you need to do to mute your iPhone ringer is to move the switch on the left side of your phone down. So, you can feel whether your iPhone is silent or not without removing it from your pocket. However, this will change with the arrival of an Action Button.

iOS 17 beta sheds light on iPhone 15 Pro design

Apparently, Apple hasn't ignored this major change. The folks at 9to5Mac searched through the iOS 17 beta 7 and discovered new haptic feedback patterns for when a user activates and deactivates Silent Mode. The new patterns ensure that the phone vibrates more prominently when a user switches between modes.

It is worth noting that earlier versions of iOS only offered quick haptic feedback for when the iPhone enters Silent Mode, but never for when Silent Mode is deactivated. The site was able to replicate the haptic pattern when turning off Silent Mode, which reportedly feels like a "single firm tap."

The mute switcher helps you determine whether your phone is in silent mode or not. If Apple replaces the switcher with a solid state button, users will have to rely on haptic feedback to know which mode the phone is in by pressing the button.

MacRumors found some code snippets that suggest the purported new button will offer a myriad of options for what can be assigned to a click. For instance, users will be able to replace the action to enable/disable Silent Mode with Siri Shortcuts.

Alternatively, users can assign the new button options to open the Camera app, record a Voice Memo, trigger a Focus Mode, or turn on the flashlight. Reportedly, the upcoming iPhones will come with a new button in Control Center for Silent Mode.

Apple could add an indicator in the Status Bar that shows whether the phone is on silent. With the American tech giant moving iPhone production to India, we might see a slew of other changes in the much-awaited iPhone 14 series successors.

iPhone 15 series rumoured launch date, other key details

While Apple is still mum on its plan to unveil the iPhone 15 series, some reports claim the company will unveil its next iPhones globally on September 12 or 13. According to a report by 91mobiles, the iPhone 15 series' first sale could take place a week after its debut (September 22).

Apple has a reputation for unveiling four iPhone models every year. and this year could be no different. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to include the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Past leaks suggest Apple will ditch the Pro Max moniker in favour of an iPhone 15 Ultra. The iPhone 15 series models have been subject to a lot of leaks as well. Recently surfaced leaks and renders have given us a glimpse into the awe-inspiring overall design of the iPhone 15 series.

Apple will put these speculations to rest ahead of the iPhone 15 series' official unveiling later this year.