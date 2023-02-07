Samsung unveiled a myriad of exciting products at the recently concluded Unpacked 2023 event. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones stole the show. Notably, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 family brought a slew of awe-inspiring upgrades over last year's Galaxy S22 series. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a mammoth 200MP main camera. Moreover, the device adopts an easy-to-grasp design. In addition to this, Samsung didn't spare any effort to ensure Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera outperforms the iPhone's cameras.

It is worth noting here that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's first phone to house a 200MP main shooter. The handset has a quad rear camera setup. The camera sensors support new software functionality. The cameras also deliver superior photography and videography in low-lit conditions, thanks to enhanced AI processing.

Executive vice president of Samsung's mobile division Cho Sung-Dae joined the company in 2004. He initially served as a senior researcher and played a vital role in developing Galaxy phones' camera technologies. He was concerned that the Galaxy phones' camera performance was being compared to the iPhones.

Smartphone users around the world believe the iPhone performs better than the Galaxy phones in some areas as far as camera performance is concerned. In an interview (via The Investor), the top executive stated that he heard many people claiming that Samsung phones are good for capturing photos, while iPhones are perfect for videos.

Create professional content every day with #GalaxyS23 Ultra's ✅ Camera Assistant ✅ GIF Remaster and ✅ Astro Hyperlaps #SamsungUnpacked #SmartGalaxy pic.twitter.com/b9Cj5pXw4n — SMART (@LiveSmart) February 1, 2023

Moreover, a considerable number of consumers think "Samsung is for landscapes, while Apple is for portraits." Also, he revealed that the company conducted surveys globally to figure out where exactly it had room for improvement.

So, most of the enhancements introduced on the Galaxy S23 Ultra are a result of the feedback from millennials and Gen Z. Those participating in the global surveys wanted better selfie cameras, As a result, Samsung brought Super HDR and fast autofocus to the selfie camera.

Cho Sung-Dae claims users will not be able to differentiate between selfies captured using the Galaxy S23 series smartphones and Apple iPhones.