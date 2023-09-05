It looks like the much-awaited iPhone 14 successors are slated to undergo a radical design overhaul. Apple is expected to put all speculations surrounding its next-generation iPhones to rest later this month.

To those unaware, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth is on the verge of unveiling a slew of Apple devices at its impending Wonderlust event on September 12. Plenty of upgrades could be in the offing as well.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the iPhone 15 series has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Moreover, the upcoming iPhone models have been subject to multiple leaks lately.

Overall, the iPhone 15 series is expected to bring several big upgrades over its predecessors. Now, popular tipster Apple Intro has given us our latest glimpse into what to expect from the iPhone 15 lineup.

"This year will be the biggest for iPhone in some time," the leaker wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Aside from sharing a render, Apple Intro posted a list of seven of the most notable design changes that are likely to come to the iPhone 15 Pro.

This list corroborates earlier reports that have been making the rounds online.

The mute switch will be removed

According to an earlier report, Apple is planning to ditch the mute switch for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Reportedly, the company will introduce a more useful Action Button instead. This newfangled Action Button is expected to offer the same functionality.

So, it is safe to say that the Action Button will be able to mute and unmute your iPhone without having to wake up the screen. However, some reports suggest the button won't be the same.

A robust titanium body

The purported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) will not come in a stainless steel frame like their well-received predecessors. Instead, these top-end handsets could be housed in a titanium body.

Titanium is a stronger and lighter material compared to aluminum and steel. So, the iPhone 15 Pro will be easier to carry than the current-gen iPhone 14 Pro series. Moreover, the phone will be better equipped to withstand drops and bumps.

Ultra-thin bezels

Previously spotted iPhone 15 Pro mock-ups showed off super slim bezels for the iPhone 15 lineup. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPhones' border will shrink to just 1.5mm, which coincides with the figure Apple Intro predicted.

Apple will be able to provide thinner bezels on the iPhone 15 series due to the introduction of LIPO (low-injection pressure over-molding) into its production process. Apple previously adopted this method to make the Apple Watch 7, which increased the overall screen size of the smartwatch.

Mammoth camera lenses

The iPhone 15 Pro isn't likely to feature the long-rumoured periscope zoom lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Still, it is likely to house an impressive camera setup. According to Apple Intro, the iPhone 15 Pro will probably get larger camera lenses.

In May, tipster Unknownz21 indicated the camera arrangement of the iPhone 15 Pro has changed. The leaker claimed the Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras have swapped positions. The move will help Apple to accommodate the new periscope zoom.

Curved design

Apple Intro claims the iPhone 15 Pro will have "slightly curved edges," This more curved frame will make the handset more comfortable to hold, eliminating the hard edges we see on the iPhone 14 series.

USB-C port

The iPhone 15 series is expected to support USB-C charging. Apple is reportedly prepping to replace its proprietary Lightning port with a universal charging standard to comply with a recent European Union mandate that requires all phones, tablets, and cameras to have a USB-C port for charging by 2024.

Newer colour options

Lastly, Apple Intro noted that the iPhone 15 Pro will be available for purchase in two new colour options, including blue and grey. The latter might carry a "Titanium Gray" or "Titan Gray" moniker.

This grey option is reportedly set to replace the gold option we have seen on all Pro models. Moreover, recently spotted iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Pro dummy models revealed newer colour options.