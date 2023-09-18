Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max delivery dates in India have been pushed back to November on the Apple Store online website. On September 15, the iPhone 15 series went up for pre-orders globally, including India.

However, if you try to pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max model now, you are likely to face severe delays in deliveries.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup has introduced a slew of improvements over their respective predecessors. For example, both iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with an ISRO-made GPS alternative called NavIC.

Understandably, there's a lot of hype around the highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max model, which boasts an impressive array of features and high-end specs. For instance, it is the only iPhone 15 series model to get a 5X optical zoom system.

iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max's skyrocketing demand

iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium and White Titanium colour options) shows November 2 to November 8 delivery week for all storage variants.

On the other hand, the Titanium Blue and Titanium Black colour options are showing delivery in mid-October. However, the iPhone 15 Pro model will be available as soon as next week, specifically for the higher storage variants and Titanium Blue or Titanium Black colours.

Regrettably, the Natural Titanium and White Titanium colour options will available only by mid or late-October. However, you can still get your hands on a few variants (except iPhone 15 Pro Max) by heading straight to the Apple Store Saket (Delhi) or BKC (Mumbai) on September 22.

Which other models are facing a delay?

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been delayed by 8 weeks in India. The non-Pro models are expected to be delayed by one to two weeks in the country.

Delivery times growing for 15 Pro Max:

- 8 week delays in India

- 6-7 week delays in China

- 7-8 week delays in the UK

- 6-7 week delays in Canada https://t.co/dkMRpp6Wtw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 15, 2023

Despite the delay, most variants might be available for pickup on launch day at physical stores. So, you might get all four devices at Apple-authorised premium resellers in India. It is safe to say this might be the last resort for those looking to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max on the first day of sales.

iPhone 15 series: Prices, offers

The starting price of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are Rs 79,900 (about £775) and Rs. 89,900 (about £873), respectively. The Pro models carry steep price tags since they have higher-end specifications compared to the base and Plus models.

iPhone 15 Pro Max India variant pricing when compared to global ones is outrageous. they have simply kept the prices the same for the US market while raising them for every other Asian country. just so that they can show the same pricing in the presentation. pic.twitter.com/di6VQMVAie — Newsyte Group (@newsytecom) September 15, 2023

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max carry a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 (about £1,310) and Rs. 1,59,900 (about £1,552), respectively. Apple is expected to offer some unmissable offers with the recently launched iPhone 15 lineup.

Currently, the company is offering the following options: