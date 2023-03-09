Apple widened the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones by limiting some features just to the iPhone 14 Pro series models last year. One of the most notable features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the Super Retina XDR display.

Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of hype surrounding the potential display changes on the next-gen iPhones. A recently surfaced leak via tipster ShrimpApplePro suggests Apple plans to bring Dynamic Island to the entire iPhone 15 series.

Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations as of this writing. In other words, it is unclear whether the iPhone 15 lineup will get major screen size changes over its predecessors.

Also, it is worth noting that the standard iPhone and Pro models adopt Apple's winning formula, so there's a slim chance the company will attempt something unexplored. Nevertheless, the upcoming iPhone models could bring subtle changes to the current-gen iPhone 14 lineup.

iPhone 15 screen sizes: What to expect

Suppliers in the iPhone supply chain say iPhone 15 series will pack a powerful A17 Bionic chipset under the hood. As a result, the upcoming iPhone models will get major specification upgrades over the iPhone 14 series. On the other hand, a Tom's Guide report suggests the iPhone 15 range is expected to retain most of the features of the current iPhone lineup.

To recall, Apple released four iPhone models in two sizes last fall. This includes the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6.7-inch screens.

A TrendForce report says Apple will launch four iPhone models this fall. The lineup could comprise iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will get a 6.2” display instead of the previous 6.1” screen, while keeping the same dimensions. It is related to the smaller bezels that are rumored to appear.



🔗 https://t.co/oK5HenDiXX 👀 pic.twitter.com/yHBvNbbGU1 — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) February 27, 2023

Leaker ShrimpApplePro believes the next iPhones will retain the sizes of the current iPhone 14 lineup. If this speculation turns out to be true, the iPhone 15 range will include 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, along with a couple of 6.7-inch phones. However, leaked iPhone 15 CAD renders show the standard iPhone 15 model sports a 6.2-inch screen, slightly larger than the iPhone 14's display size.

Well I have the result for the display design of the iPhone 15 series.

- all iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series

- pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

A new leak shows that the screens of the upcoming iPhones will have curved bezels. Aside from this, the leaked display images show all iPhone 15 series models have Dynamic Island cutouts.

Apple ousted the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's notch in favour of the Dynamic Island last fall. To those unaware, Dynamic Island alludes to a cut-out for the selfie camera and FaceID sensors that also shows alerts and notifications. This time, the feature will not be limited to the iPhone Pro offerings. If the rumours are accurate, this will be a striking feature on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's screen will reportedly support a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. This will further widen the gap between Apple's high-end phones and standard offerings. Furthermore, this means the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a brighter display than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which feature 2,000-nit displays. It also outperforms the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen, which delivers 1,750 nits of peak brightness.

iPhone 15 will use screen Brightness Reaches 2,500nits.

#Apple #iPhone15 — Sunay Gourkhede (@Tech_Wallah) March 5, 2023

Apple transitioned to an adaptive refresh rate with the iPhone 13 in 2021. The screens support up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling. On the downside, this feature is limited to the Pro models. So, the non-Pro iPhone models have displays with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will be interesting to see whether the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with improved refresh rates.