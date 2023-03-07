While Apple is still mum on its plan to launch the next-gen iPhones, the iPhone 15 series rumour mill has been in full swing lately. In fact, some CAD renders of the iPhone 15 surfaced online last month.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (SAP) has divulged a few key details about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro displays recently. SAP has a reputation for sharing accurate product details before its official unveiling. The clip included in the first tweet was originally posted to the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin. A similar video was shared on the Shanghai-based video-sharing website Bilibili (aka B Site).

Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

However, the video has been deleted on Douyin. ShrimpApplePro shared another tweet showing one of the display glasses housed inside a 3D-printed dummy. The clip gave fans an idea of what the final product could look like.

Since the dummy is designed to give third-party companies that develop screen protectors an idea of the screen, it lacks ports, cameras, and buttons. Last month, some iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders popped up on the web, confirming the presence of the USB Type-C port. Also, the leaked renders suggest the device will adopt a slightly different design than the current-gen iPhone 14 Pro.

Is Dynamic Island coming to the entire iPhone 15 series?

SAP claims Apple plans to bring the fan-favourite Dynamic Island to all four models in the iPhone 15 lineup. Notably, the feature is exclusive to the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Dynamic Island can be seen on the glass panels in the video shared by the leaker.

Apple could oust the traditional iPhone notch in favour of a couple of cutouts in the screen. These cutouts are joined on display by a pill-shaped area showing ongoing activities and various notifications.

Curves are back

The next-generation iPhone models could sport a slightly curved bezel that appears about halfway into the screen's border. This will probably complement the iPhone 15's curved rear glass. Still, it will not be as curved as the curved-edge display on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

SAP suggests the non-Pro models will sport thicker bezel despite this change. Apple will reportedly release small or large versions of the standard and Pro models as it normally does. However, there will be a slight difference between the display sizes of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

According to previously leaked renders, the basic version of the iPhone 15 will sport a larger 6.2-inch screen. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro model will feature a 6.1 inches display across like its predecessor. The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max, for their part, will have 6.7 inches displays like their precursors.

iPhone 15



- 6.2" display size

- USB Type-C

- Dynamic Island



iPhone 15 Plus



- 6.7" Display

- Dynamic Island

- Thinner bezels

- Slightly large camera bump

- USB Type C#iPhone #iPhone15ProMax #iPhone15Ultra#iPhone #iPhone15Plus

Via: 9to5Mac pic.twitter.com/4wKyh42xkw — Mahesh Ahir (@maheshahir85) March 6, 2023

Apple isn't likely to start teasing the iPhone 15 series anytime soon. In the meantime, the upcoming iPhone models will likely continue floating around the rumour mill. Equally noted tipster Ice Universe recently claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could be buttonless. If this speculation turns out to be true, it will be one of the biggest design changes for iPhones.

Leaked renders show that the newest iPhones will have solid-state haptic buttons. To recall, analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo also indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro series would lack physical buttons. The new solid-state buttons reportedly respond to a user's touch without requiring them to press the button physically. This will resemble the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8's home button design.