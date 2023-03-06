Apple is expected to take the tech world by storm with its upcoming A17 Bionic chipset. Rumours suggest the A17 chip will bring improved battery life to the iPhone 15 series. On the downside, Apple will reportedly not focus on improving the processing power of its next-gen chipset.

Also, suppliers in the company's iPhone supply chain claim the A17 Bionic chipset will bring major specification upgrades to the iPhone 15 series. For instance, the upcoming chipset will be over 30 per cent more power efficient than the current A16 Bionic chipset and deliver some unspecified performance upgrades.

The A17 Bionic chipset reportedly uses a 3nm process to deliver a higher transistor density. As a result, the newfangled chipset will provide better performance while consuming less power. GizmoChina claims Apple has got its hands on the entire first production run of the new N3 process semiconductors from TSMC.

According to a DigiTimes report, Apple has gained 100% of its initial N3 supply, which is said to have high yields, despite higher costs and a drop in casting utilization in the first half of 2023.



- A17 Bionic 3nm (iPhone)

- Apple M3 3nm (MacBook & iPad)



Advantages of 3NM… https://t.co/7ttCC5RKBg pic.twitter.com/bkUmdt5jU6 — Sunay Gourkhede (@Tech_Wallah) February 24, 2023

As a result, Apple will be the only tech behemoth to use a 3nm process this year. Other chipmakers, including MediaTek and Qualcomm, aren't likely to develop 3nm chips. Per reports, Qualcomm wants to "wait and see," while MediaTek isn't developing the said chips due to high production costs.

iPhone 15 series with Apple's A17 Bionic chipset

The word on the street is that the A17 Bionic chip will power up only the iPhone 15 Pro models, meaning only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will pack the upcoming chipset under the hood. Some suppliers believe there will be increased demand for the handsets since they boast significant upgrades.

Past leaks suggest the iPhone 15 Pro series will house a periscope camera and a new Sony camera sensor. In addition, the higher-end iPhone 15 series models are expected to have solid-state volume and power buttons. Some reports even indicate the devices will undergo a noticeable design overhaul as well.

The brain and heart of a phone is the processor and the iPhone 15 series will be the only smartphone in the world in 2023 with the A17 Bionic processor on 3nm technology. pic.twitter.com/yXZHFDLKSe — Alexander Manzzini  (@ctOSro) February 25, 2023

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will pack the A16 Bionic chipset. The entire iPhone 15 lineup could support USB-C connectivity. Moreover, Apple could bring the Dynamic Island feature to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple has the edge over its rival after acquiring the entire first production run of the N3 process semiconductors from TSMC. The upcoming A17 Bionic chip will be more power efficient and perform better, which are likely to appeal to consumers. It is unclear how Apple's rivals, such as Samsung, will react to the company's advantage over them.

New yellow colour option for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

Meanwhile, a Weibo post by the Japanese blog MacOtakara has revealed that Apple is gearing up to unveil a new colour option for the current-gen iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The yellow colour option will probably be released by the end of March.

Apple will launch a Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus next week! 👀💛



Would you buy one?



Source: Mac Otakara pic.twitter.com/KJDMtUOj4C — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) March 3, 2023

Apple has a reputation for adding new colour variants in the middle of the product cycle to boost sales and gain media attention. To recall, the company released a purple colour option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in April 2021. Likewise, it introduced a new Green colour for the iPhone 13 lineup last year.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are currently available in Product Red, Starlight (White/Silver), Midnight (Black), Purple, and Blue colour options. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro models are available in Space Black, Gold, Silver, and Deep Purple shades. It is unclear whether the purported yellow colour option will also be available for the Pro models.