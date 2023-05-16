Much to the chagrin of Apple fans that have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the next-generation iPhones, it looks like the iPhone 15 could be delayed. With the existing iPhone 14 getting the lowest 5-star ratings in a decade, there's a lot of hype surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup.

However, the American tech giant might not be able to unveil iPhone 15 and 15 Plus anytime soon. In February, reliable tipster ShrimpApplePro indicated that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could undergo a major camera overhaul.

Now, according to a report from MacRumors, Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities' analyst Jeff Pu believes the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will house a 48MP camera on the back. It is worth noting that the current-gen iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max house a 48MP rear-mounted camera as well.

However, Pu claims the new sensors will be "three-stacked" sensors. As a result, these sensors will have enhanced light-capturing abilities. So, they can deliver brighter and enhanced photos. Interestingly, Apple doesn't seem to have used this technology on the 48MP cameras available in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, it is still unclear whether this upgrade will be limited to the higher-end iPhone 15 lineup or arrive on the standard iPhone models as well. Also, it will be interesting to see whether the Cupertino-based tech firm will enable the standard iPhones to use the full 48MP resolution.

To those unaware, the 48MP sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro can shoot at 12MP by default. You'd need to enable 48MP ProRAW, which alludes to a larger image format. Regrettably, this ProRAW mode is available only on Pro models. So, the standard iPhone 15 models could be stuck with 12MP only just like the base iPhone 14 series models.

A possible delay in iPhone 15 release

Pu says Apple might not be able to stick to its traditional launch timeline for the iPhone 15 series. Apparently, the company's production partners are struggling to make sufficient 48MP sensors for the iPhone 15's expected sales. So, if there's a situation that's likely to cause a delay in building 48MP sensors, the iPhone 15 series launch could be postponed.

According to the folks at Tom's Guide, there's a possibility that only a few models might be delayed. However, if things go as planned, all four iPhone 15 series models will see the light of day in September. Also, it is worth mentioning here that Apple doesn't shy away from pushing back its launch dates when needed.

For instance, the company launched the iPhone X in November 2017 and the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. Aside from cameras, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get more upgrades in other departments. Past leaks suggest all models could adopt a slightly rounded design to provide a more ergonomic feel.

Likewise, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with an upgraded telephoto camera. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro will not get the long-rumoured solid-state buttons. Nevertheless, Apple will reportedly oust the mute switch in favour of an adjustable "action button."

The Ultra model will probably feature a periscopic telephoto lens that supports up to a whopping 10x optical zoom. All iPhone 15 models are expected to have periscopic zoom for twice the magnification. A new Sony sensor will reportedly enable these phones to handle HDR better and capture better ima conditions.

Despite the aforesaid challenges, Apple could decide to release the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on time. However, the company is still mum on its plan to launch the much-awaited iPhone 14 series successor later this year. So, readers are advised to take these rumours with a grain of salt.