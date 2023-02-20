A slew of recently leaked CAD renders imply Apple is prepping to ditch its proprietary Lightning connector in favour of a more familiar USB-C port for charging. So, it is safe to assume that the next-gen iPhones will not feature Lightning ports. In addition to the CAD renders, an alleged photo of the iPhone 15's USB-C port recently popped up on the internet (via Unknownz21).

However, the American tech giant has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet. Nevertheless, this means Apple consumers will soon be able to use wall/travel chargers from Samsung to recharge their iPhone 15 series models. In fact, a report by SamMobile suggests Apple might enable its consumers to use Samsung chargers.

That’s cute.



Anyway, here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required. https://t.co/vMyQPzeNws pic.twitter.com/LtF3se6MjL — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 16, 2023

It is still unclear whether the Cupertino-based tech behemoth will make USB-C chargers for the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones. So, if Apple decides not to manufacture USB-C chargers, Samsung's chargers could come in handy for recharging the iPhone 15 series considering they might feature USB-C ports.

Even if Apple makes its own wall chargers, it is likely to carry a steeper price tag compared to Samsung's chargers. Notably, Samsung's 25W USB-C fast charger is currently available for $34.99. Alternatively, you can get your hands on the Korean brand's 45W USB-C charger if you are willing to shell out $49.99.

So, Apple will probably decide to stay price-competitive if it manufactures USB-C chargers for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. Otherwise, the company's customers may prefer buying Samsung's wall chargers for their iPhone 15s. This could open up an all-new niche revenue stream for the Korean smartphone giant.

Similarly, Samsung could take something from Apple soon. To recap, the Qi2 standard was announced during the CES 2023 by the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium). Notably, the Qi2 standard is based on the same concept as the MagSafe charging technology.

Ahead of the Qi2 announcement, some people found that they could recharge the battery of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 using Apple's MagSafe charger because Samsung's foldable phone has magnets inside.