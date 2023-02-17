Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. These handsets went up for sale not long ago. In addition to the Galaxy S23 series trio, the Korean tech giant showed off the One UI 5.1 and a myriad of other exciting products at the recently concluded event.

It is no secret that new software and hardware usually have some errors. In line with this, some Samsung S23 Ultra buyers are now facing Android Auto connection issues. Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 smartphone users have reported this error on Google support forums.

Apparently, the aforesaid Galaxy S23 series smartphones fail to connect and use the Android Auto mobile app. However, a slew of other devices can seamlessly connect with the Google-developed app in the same car. Some users reported the same issue on Reddit.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display turns out to be more energy-efficient than iPhone 14 Pro Max

According to a report by 9To5Google, users need to manually connect their Galaxy S23 smartphone via Bluetooth to fix the problem. Apparently, a considerable number of early Galaxy S23 buyers have acknowledged this issue. However, neither Samsung nor Google has officially recognised the Android Auto issue.

To recap, Samsung Galaxy S22 users faced similar issues last year. Samsung spent a couple of months rolling out software updates to fix the Android Auto app-related issues at the time. Notably, the root cause of this problem on the Galaxy S23 series is still a mystery.

However, a software update from Google or Samsung could resolve this issue. It is worth noting that the Galaxy S23 series trio offers flagship-level performance. Still, the recently surfaced issue is making it hard for some Galaxy S23 users to wirelessly sync their smartphones with their cars.

Moreover, some users are having trouble with Bluetooth pairing once the vehicle is disabled. However, it is worth mentioning here that not all Galaxy S23 users are affected by this issue. In other words, many users claim they are able to access all features without any problems.