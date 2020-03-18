The way tech users see it, Apple's software ecosystem rarely encounters any bugs compared to Google. Android has its fair share of problems that are usually resolved in a timely manner in most cases. However, users are reporting an alarming issue with iOS 13 that is affecting mobile data usage. What's distressing about it is the fact that the manufacturer is yet to come up with a fix.

It comes as a big surprise since most people are eager to learn more about the leaked copy of iOS 14. As such, not many are aware that the current operating system version is reportedly affected by a bug that will affect data usage. It seems that basic troubleshooting steps such as restarting or resetting the handset cannot resolve the glitch.

What makes it even more controversial is the fact that this has been going on for months now. The amount of data being used up by the iOS 13 mobile data bug varies from each user. Some are apparently seeing kilobytes of usage while others are reaching gigabytes already. Forbes was able to verify with AT&T and Verizon that both are aware of the bug.

It appears that nobody could explain what specific program pulls all that data. According to technicians, their systems show that the ports being accessed are the ones used by audio and video streaming. "I have this issue too and it seems quite common as I found quite a lot of posts online about it. It must be some sort of iOS bug but it's annoying not to know exactly what it is, to say the least," states one anonymous user.

Even though some network service providers are aware of the iOS 13 mobile data issue, there is no word if refunds will be offered. Thus, if left unattended, this can quickly become a major problem for Apple. There is a possibility that this would turn into a class-action lawsuit if monthly data usage bills continue to mount in the succeeding months.

For now, the only workaround to avoid the iOS 13 bug is to stop using iPhones that have the firmware installed. Some have attempted to roll back to an older version of the software – which supposedly works – but this prevents their mobile phone from connecting to their Apple Watch. Experts are even worried that iOS 14 will not resolve this ongoing issue.