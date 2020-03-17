Last week, an unreleased copy of iOS 14 was reportedly obtained by a tech publication. After some extensive data mining, several products and features were uncovered that are yet to be announced by Apple. Perhaps the most relevant discovery was the existence of the rumoured iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. In fact, a few years back, reliable sources from the tech industry hinted that a low-cost iPhone was in development. Now, it appears that the company is planning to introduce a bigger model called the iPhone 9 Plus.

While more details regarding the iPhone 9 are yet to surface, the handset will likely sport a 4.7-inch display. This is allegedly supported by various sources in the production supply chain. Other notable features talk about the return of the home button as well as Touch ID. While Face ID was an innovative biometric security alternative that debuted with the iPhone X, longtime iPhone users still begged the company to bring back fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 9 Plus is supposedly flaunting a 5.5-inch IPS display and everything else should follow its smaller sibling, reports 9to5Mac. Features such as the home button with Touch ID should be on board as well. Then there is the processor which is purportedly Apple's A13 Bionic chipset. This is the same silicone currently used by the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. This was confirmed by the data found within the leaked iOS 14.

Hence, when both the iPhone 9 models launch, the budget-friendly price point should attract consumers who plan to get the best value. Moreover, the firmware likewise contains hints that the home button will be a solid-state version and not the mechanical ones found on older models. Instead of tactile click, the button will rely on the Taptic Engine to generate a small vibration to register input.

Other features confirmed to ship with the iPhone 9 Plus and iPhone 9 are Apple Pay for platforms compatible with Express Transit. Furthermore, NFC tags will be supported by its scanning functions. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has likely cancelled its plans for a March 2020 release. Pricing and availability should be available on a later date.