Apple has yet to confirm the launch of its long-rumoured foldable smartphone. However, Samsung may have accidentally revealed its existence.

This possible slip has intensified the competition between Apple's first iPhone Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, the company's latest foldable device. Both are expected to arrive in the global market between late 2025 and 2026, sparking questions about which device will lead in innovation and consumer demand.

Did Samsung Accidentally Confirm iPhone Fold?

According to Phone Arena, reports surfaced after Samsung Display President Lee Cheong addressed reporters earlier this week. He mentioned that his company was producing OLED panels for a major North American client. Industry observers concluded that the client was Apple, suggesting that these displays were designed for the upcoming foldable iPhone.

His comments effectively confirmed what years of leaks had hinted at. If accurate, Apple is preparing its entry into the foldable market with a device planned for 2026. The statement also highlighted Samsung's unique position as both Apple's supplier and direct rival in this segment.

iPhone Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Release Dates

The iPhone Fold is expected to debut in 2026. Reports indicate that it will be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 and positioned as Apple's premium flagship, even above the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in 2025, following the Galaxy S26. This earlier launch provides Samsung with a head start, giving customers access to foldable technology months before Apple's competing model arrives.

Specs Comparison

Rumours suggest the iPhone Fold will feature a 5.5-inch cover screen that unfolds into a 7.8-inch internal display. It will use a liquid metal hinge designed for durability and reduced creasing. Power is expected from a carbon lithium battery offering higher energy density and longer lifespan.

Security features may combine Touch ID integrated into the side button with Face ID. Camera reports point to an 18MP front sensor and dual 48MP rear lenses.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to expand on its predecessor with a larger crease-free display, as per The Econo Times. It will rely on a laser-drilled metal display plate developed with FineMtech. Inside, it may run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Storage options will adopt UFS 4.1 technology for faster and more secure performance. The handset will also carry a new professional-grade camera system.

What Big Features Would They Have?

Apple's iPhone Fold is expected to stand out with its advanced hinge and compact yet versatile dual-display design. The carbon lithium battery may deliver superior endurance, while dual biometric authentication could add another layer of convenience.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 aims for an uninterrupted, crease-free viewing experience. Its larger screen enhances multitasking, supported by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for smoother performance. The upgraded cameras and multitasking tools are geared toward productivity and professional use.

Which One is Better?

The iPhone Fold could best serve users already tied to the Apple ecosystem. Those who value durability, long battery life, dual security options, and high-quality photography may prefer Apple's approach.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 suits early adopters seeking the latest in foldable technology. Its seamless display, high-performance chipset, and multitasking abilities may appeal to professionals and power users who require maximum productivity.

Both devices target different types of consumers. The battle between Apple and Samsung in the foldable arena is now closer than ever, with each offering distinctive advantages for buyers worldwide.