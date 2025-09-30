The battle for the next-generation smartphone crown is heating up. When the highly anticipated Xiaomi 17 goes head-to-head with Apple's new iPhone 17, which premium device will truly deliver the best value?

We break down the ultimate flagship showdown to help you decide which powerhouse deserves a place in your pocket.

Taking on Apple: Xiaomi's Dual Strategy

With the release of the flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi is taking on the Apple iPhone 17 series in China. The new models begin at 4,499 yuan (£469.32, $631), undercutting Apple's cost by more than $100 (£74.38) while still providing supreme performance, luxury displays, and cutting-edge camera systems.

During a streamed event, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun emphasised the devices' performance, screen quality, and camera capabilities, making it clear that the brand plans to compete through both advanced technology and a strong public image.

Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max: Speed, Clarity and Capture

Both handsets are powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which guarantees effortless performance across multitasking, gaming, AI tasks, and photography. The Xiaomi 17 Pro uses a 6.3-inch LTPO display, whereas the Pro Max model features a larger 6.9-inch screen.

Both screens operate with a variable 1–120Hz refresh rate, supporting 12-bit colours and reaching a blinding peak brightness of 3,500 nits, all guarded by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass. Additionally, the phones include a full-width second display on the back, allowing users to take main-camera self-portraits, check alerts, manage music, set timers, and even play simple vintage games.

iphone 17 vs Xiaomi 17 battery comparison



The iPhone was dying so fast that Xiaomi even attached a 5000mAh magnetic powerbank to it but it still lost to Xiaomi 17s 7000mAh battery. This is next level trolling 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/UvWgRsHhsA — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) September 30, 2025

The devices' camera and battery performance stand out as significant advantages. Both versions feature a 50MP primary Leica Summilux lens, complemented by optical image stabilisation, an ultra-wide 50MP sensor, and a periscope telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom.

Durability is ensured with IP68 water and dust resistance, allowing the Pro model to withstand submersion up to 4 metres and the Pro Max up to 6 metres. The battery capacity is generous, with 6,300mAh in the Pro and 7,500mAh in the Pro Max. Charging is quick and versatile, featuring 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 22.5W reverse power transfer, with the Surge G2 chip managing and optimising long-term battery performance.

Core Specification Showdown

The Xiaomi 17 Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch LTPO screen that offers a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, whereas the larger Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch LTPO panel with the same adaptable rate. Both handsets share power from the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, guaranteeing excellent performance.

Regarding photography, both devices feature a 50MP Leica Summilux primary sensor. Still, the Pro Max model has a slight edge due to its larger telephoto lens sensor, despite both offering 5x optical magnification.

There is a notable difference in battery life: the Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6,300mAh power unit, while the Pro Max boasts a significantly larger 7,500mAh capacity. Nonetheless, both versions support rapid 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/e2fMTXntuO — March (@MarchUnofficial) September 29, 2025

The presence of a second screen on the back of each phone is another key attraction, making them easier to handle. For protection, the Xiaomi 17 Pro features an IP68 rating, resisting water up to 4 metres, and the Pro Max takes this a step further, offering protection up to 6 metres.

Combining an aggressive price tag with flagship-grade specifications, Xiaomi presents the 17 Pro and Pro Max as attractive alternatives to Apple's iPhone 17 line, highlighting the company's apparent intent to contest the global high-end phone segment.

The Final Verdict: Choosing Your Next Champion

With the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max launching with such compelling features and price points, the decision between them and the iPhone 17 series is more challenging than ever.

I can't say many details, but I tell you that Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is a good substitute for iPhone 17 Pro Max. pic.twitter.com/ci5QPYoPmr — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2025

Ultimately, the choice comes down to whether you prioritise Apple's ecosystem and established reputation or Xiaomi's aggressive value, hardware innovation, and superior battery capacity. Both companies are fighting to be your next flagship champion — but which one will win your cash?