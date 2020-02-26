Mobile gaming is a growing market that almost every smartphone manufacturer would like to gain a foothold on. While the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Huawei focus on premium-grade handsets, others develop units with game-centric features. Top brands such as Razer and Asus have already introduced their own products, while Xiaomi, ZTE, and other Chinese brands have crafted their own. After being rumoured a few weeks ago, the iQOO 3 5G from Vivo makes its debut.

Vivo might not be a recognised brand outside of Asia, but it was able to draw attention when it introduced a flagship smartphone with an under-display fingerprint scanner in 2018. Now, the label is growing in popularity in certain markets around the world for its affordable yet powerful devices. 2020 is expected to be the year when 5G networks begin to operate in more territories. Thus, manufacturers are packing their flagship models with compatible technology.

As the name implies, the iQOO 3 5G is fitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is shipped alongside the chipmaker's Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Since most AAA mobile games demand more resources than regular apps, Vivo adds liquid cooling technology to keep the temperature in check when in use, according to GSMArena.

Given its game-ready nature, the smartphone features a pair of pressure-sensitive touch buttons on the top and bottom of the right frame. This allows users to assign actions such as aiming and shooting, in some mobile first-person games such as "PUBG Mobile," "Fortnite Mobile," and others. Each button generates haptic vibration feedback to give players a tactile sensation during gameplay.

The iQOO 3 5G is equipped with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display. Moreover, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is embedded underneath the bottom section. Meanwhile, a punch-hole cutout holds a 16-megapixel secondary camera on the top-right corner. Since response time is crucial when gaming, the screen boasts a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, while the refresh rate stays at 60 Hz.

As for the main imaging capabilities, Vivo gave the iQOO 3 5G a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 main unit, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Powering the handset is a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The mobile phone ships with Android 10 out of the box and an Ultra Game Mode toggle for uninterrupted gaming sessions.