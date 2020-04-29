Irrfan Khan, who established a name for himself as a prolific actor both in India and in Hollywood, has died following a year-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

The actor died Wednesday morning after he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday with a colon infection. He has reportedly been unwell for a long time.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement shared by India Today.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,'" reads the statement.

Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikde and his sons Babil and Ayan, who performed the last rites Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. A statement from the family revealed that he was "buried at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai" and that family, friends, and close relatives were in attendance.

"Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," reads the family's statement.

Prior to his death, Khan was able to engage in a video chat with his fellow stars of "Angrezi Medium," a drama-comedy that came out on March 12 in the U.A.E. He also shared his support for the April 10 Friday Fast to help migrant workers. His last Twitter post was on April 12, where he encouraged fans to watch "Angrezi Medium" on DisneyPlus.

Khan's death comes after his neuroendocrine cancer diagnosis in 2018, for which he received months of treatment in London. He was still under treatment when he filmed "Angrezi Medium" in 2019.

Khan is best known for his roles in "Slumdog Millionaire" as the police inspector, and as the park executive Masrani in "Jurassic World." He also appeared in "Life of Pi," "The Amazing Spider-Man," and more.