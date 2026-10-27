An Israeli woman has drawn criticism after saying Palestinians should be expelled from Gaza or killed if they cannot be removed from the territory. The remarks were made during an interview with The Guardian filmed ahead of Israel's 27 October election, in which she also advocated bombing Gaza and claimed neighbouring countries also belonged to Israel.

The footage, published on 24 October and widely shared online two days later, drew attention to extreme views voiced during an election dominated by national security and the war in Gaza. The comments emerged during an election campaign in which national security and the conflict in Gaza featured prominently in public discussion.

Israeli Woman's Viral Gaza Remarks

In the interview, the woman argued that Palestinians should be forced out of Gaza, describing the territory as land belonging to Israel on religious grounds. Asked about what should happen if residents could not be expelled, she supported killing them. 'Carpet bomb them all,' she said, according to footage circulated by Middle East Eye and subsequent reports.

"Carpet bomb them all".Speaking to The Guardian at an event ahead of Israel’s elections, a young Israeli woman called for Palestinians to be forcibly displaced from the Gaza Strip, saying they should be killed if they cannot be removed. https://t.co/QXigbc3PpM — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 26, 2026

She also rejected Jordan, Lebanon and Syria as possible destinations, claiming those countries belonged to Israel too. Her comments advocated both mass displacement and violence against Gaza's Palestinian population.

The Guardian published the seven-minute video on 24 October, titled 'Israel should go as far right as possible: how national security is defining the election'. Journalist William Christou interviewed voters in Tel Aviv about their political preferences and attitudes towards the conflict. Middle East Eye shared the woman's remarks on 26 October, prompting criticism from social media users who condemned the calls for expulsion and mass killing.

The woman has not been reliably identified in the original reporting. Online attempts to link her to a person seen in an earlier video remain unverified, and there is no evidence she represents the Israeli government. However, her extreme comments made during the interview have already gone viral, and she is facing criticism from humanitarians and Palestine supporters.

How Gaza Became an Issue in Israel's 2026 Election

Israelis went to the polls on Monday in their first national election since the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023 and the subsequent war in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a challenge from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party. Both emphasised national security and confronting Hamas, although they differed over Netanyahu's leadership and the country's political direction.

The Guardian reported that some younger right-wing voters believed Israel's military response in Gaza had been insufficient. Its video explored those divisions rather than presenting the woman's remarks as representative of Israeli voters generally.

Other reports described fears among Palestinians that their humanitarian situation had received limited attention during the election campaign.

What International Law Says

The International Committee of the Red Cross states that international humanitarian law prohibits attacks directed at civilians and indiscriminate bombardment. The Fourth Geneva Convention also prohibits forced transfers and deportations from occupied territory, subject to narrowly defined exceptions for temporary evacuations.

Those protections apply to Gaza's civilian population, including Palestinians who cannot or do not wish to leave their homes. The remarks have already drawn criticism online, but the wider debate continues over how calls for the forced displacement and killing of civilians should be confronted when they are made publicly during an election campaign.