The first daughter and top adviser to the president has begun selling her women's wear collection on the her website for the first time, according to Bloomberg, in attempt to reverse declining sales.

The website, previously a lifestyle blog, started flogging her clothing brand this week with a 15 percent discount just over a year since companies including Nordstrom, Burlington Coat Factory and Belk stopped selling the line, amid a political backlash.

Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump in February 2017, citing poor brand "performance" and waning sales. The retailer had also been the target of Grab Your Wallet, a campaign started by Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio, two women who, in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape, announced a boycott on any company carrying Trump products. Coulter and Atencio declared victory when Nordstrom announced it would no longer buy from Ivanka Trump.

Not surprisingly, the ever-combative president was not happy and sprung to the paternal defence of his 36 year-old daughter.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom," President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet at the time. "She is a great person—always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

The negative publicity didn't stop there. Ivanka Trump has been accused of ripping off other designers and exploiting Chinese factory workers, many of whom are women, all while declaring herself an advocate for women in the workplace.

The company's retail partners still include Walmart, Zappos, Hudson's Bay, Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and Saks Off Fifth outlet stores.