Ivanka Trump is soon expected to quit as a senior White House adviser as her father Donald Trump's presidency is coming to an end, but many are still confused if she has been in full support of the controversial stands taken by the POTUS during the past few years.

To provide some clarity, an ex-BFF of Ivanka Trump recently published a tell-all essay talking about the childhood days she spent with the first daughter and around the Trump family. Lysandra Ohrstrom, who went to school with Ivanka, wrote in Vanity Fair: "I've watched as Ivanka has laid waste to the image she worked so hard to build," an image "embodying a more polished and intellectual offshoot of the Trump brand."

Ohrstrom noted that she and Ivanka were "more sisters than best friends," and spent many of their days travelling to far-flung locales such as Costa Rica, Paris and Nicaragua. She spoke of the fun they had while singing along to favourite songs and sneaking out of nightclubs to watch Lifetime movies instead.

"She loved to talk about herself and was shamelessly vain, but she was also fun, loyal, and let's face it, pretty exciting," Ohrstrom wrote.

However, there were tough times as well which made her a critic of her former best friend, and Ohrstrom decided to write this essay "if only to ensure that she really will never recover from the decision to tie her fate to her father's."

Recalling the friendship she formed with Ivanka after meeting her in seventh grade at Chapin, an Upper East Side all-girls' school, Ohtstrom wrote: "I was eager to land on the popular side of the classroom, ruled over by Ivanka and about five other wild, entitled, precocious preteens."

There were also a few weird encounters Ohrstrom had with Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, who "barely acknowledged" her "except to ask if Ivanka was the prettiest or the most popular girl in our grade." When Ohrstrom told him she was among the top five expecting a laugh from him, he asked with a genuine confusion: "Who's prettier than Ivanka?" He went on the describe the two girls topping the list as a young Cindy Crawford and the other one having a great figure.

Trump even commented on Ohrstrom's fluctuating weight, and "seemed to have a photographic memory for changes" in her body. There was also an encounter with Ivanka's brother, Donald Trump Jr., who grabbed half of a grilled cheese sandwich from Ohrstrom's plate during lunch at the family's Mar-a-Lago Club. In response, the elder Trump thought he was doing her a favour since "she doesn't need" that sandwich.

Ohrstrom revealed she grew close to the first daughter in their late teens and early 20s after they appeared together in a Sassy magazine article in 1997. However, it frayed and completely fractured in 2009 shortly after Ohrstrom served as one of two maids of honor in Ivanka's wedding to Jared Kushner.

They had completely different political views, and Ivanka once went as far as to criticise Ohrstrom for wearing a necklace with her name written in Arabic. "How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, 'terrorist,' " Ivanka reportedly told her.

The fallout finally happened after Ivanka's wedding when Ohrstrom asked her why she hadn't asked her about a new job, to which she responded along the lines of "Ly, I'm too busy for this s***.'"