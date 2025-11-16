YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty has found himself back in the headlines, this time for a police incident that is far more serious than his usual social-media controversies.

The 22-year-old influencer was arrested in Miami Beach after officers allegedly discovered illegal substances in his possession — marking yet another chapter in a string of reckless behaviour that has followed him over the past year.

Drug Possession Arrest Sparks New Wave of Criticism

According to Miami Beach authorities, Doherty was detained after officers said he was obstructing traffic while attempting to film content for his social platforms. During the encounter, police reportedly found a small quantity of cannabis and an amphetamine-type pill in his pocket. Officers also accused him of resisting arrest, claiming he repeatedly refused commands during the search.

Footage circulating online shows Doherty visibly distressed during the arrest, at one point pleading with officers to allow him to hand his watch to a friend rather than have it taken into police custody. He was later booked and subsequently released on bond.

This arrest has set off fresh criticism across social media, with many observers pointing out that Doherty's behaviour has been spiralling for months — and that this was almost inevitable.

The Livestreamed McLaren Crash That Changed Everything

Just over a year before the drug arrest, Doherty made global headlines for a different reason entirely: he crashed a £150,000 McLaren during a live stream in Miami. The incident occurred during heavy rain, with Doherty broadcasting to thousands as he drove along a wet highway.

Viewers watched in real time as the car lost traction, swerved across multiple lanes, and slammed into a metal barrier. His passenger, a friend named Michael, was left bleeding from his face — yet instead of tending to him, Doherty pushed a camera towards him and told him to 'film.'

That moment, now infamous, led to immediate outrage.

Permanent Kick Ban and the Uncomfortable Begging on TikTok

Following the crash, streaming platform Kick permanently banned Doherty, citing reckless behaviour and blatant disregard for safety. Without a primary streaming income, Doherty turned to TikTok, where he began asking viewers for donations to help him recover financially.

During his TikTok Lives, he urged fans to "double tap" and send him virtual gifts such as 'galaxies,' offering to follow anyone who contributed. The behaviour was widely slammed as tone-deaf and opportunistic, especially when paired with his defensive explanation of the crash: 'I literally hydroplaned... You guys have never driven a McLaren.'

Most viewers felt he glossed over the fact that he had been using his phone moments before losing control.

A Pattern of Recklessness?

Doherty's brother previously attempted to defend him, saying that the McLaren is 'notorious for spinning out' and claiming Jack had only been on his phone 'a minute or two prior.' But many fans — and critics — now argue the latest drug arrest demonstrates a deeper issue.

For someone who built a career on chaotic stunts, livestream dares, and pushing boundaries, the line between entertainment and danger appears increasingly blurred.