Kick streamer Jackie has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after she crashed her car while broadcasting live to hundreds of followers.

The terrifying moment was captured in real time during one of her IRL (in-real-life) driving streams, leaving fans stunned as the footage abruptly cut off following a loud crash.

Within hours, Kick confirmed that Jackie's account had been banned for violating the platform's safety rules.

Moment the Crash Happened Live on Stream

The incident took place during a night-time drive in the United States, where Jackie was streaming live and interacting with viewers through her phone.

According to clips circulated online, she appeared to glance at her chat moments before the camera jolted violently and the stream went dark.

The 50-second video was quickly re-uploaded to Reddit's r/LivestreamFail community, where it attracted thousands of views and reignited debate over the dangers of livestreaming while driving.

Witnesses in the chat described hearing a loud impact before the stream ended. Many users later said they were left shaken after watching the event unfold in real time, with one viewer posting, 'I couldn't believe it. One second she was talking, and the next it was chaos.'

Online Outrage and Platform Response

Clips of the crash spread rapidly across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Reddit, prompting widespread outrage.

Social media users accused Jackie of putting lives at risk for content and demanded stronger moderation from Kick. One X user comment that gained traction read, 'call me insane but I genuinely hope people like just die lmao.'

Kick's moderators acted quickly, removing her channel and issuing a statement that reaffirmed its rules against 'unsafe or illegal activity during livestreams'.

The company's decision sparked discussion about whether the platform was finally taking a firmer stance on safety after facing criticism for allowing risky IRL content in the past.

Jackie Issues Apology After Crash

On 9 November 2025, Jackie addressed the controversy through a public statement on social media, admitting that she had made a 'serious mistake'. She wrote, 'I made a serious mistake streaming while driving.

The other driver and I are both fine. I wasn't drunk or on anything. I was distracted by streaming.'

She went on to apologise to her followers and the other motorist, confirming that her insurance company was handling the damages.

The streamer emphasised that she would be taking time away from content creation to reflect on her actions.

Her statement drew mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing relief that no one was hurt, while others called for harsher consequences to discourage similar behaviour.

Kick's Policy and the Rise of Dangerous IRL Streaming

Kick's response comes amid growing concerns over the rise of dangerous livestreaming content.

The platform, which markets itself as a less restrictive alternative to Twitch, has faced scrutiny for lax safety standards in the past.

Jackie's crash follows several high-profile incidents, including streamer Jack Doherty's car accident during a live broadcast in 2024.

Industry analysts note that incidents like Jackie's highlight the risks associated with livestreaming while driving, which is illegal in many US states.

Experts say the growing popularity of IRL content has led to an increase in reckless behaviour as streamers chase viral moments and online engagement.

Kick's swift ban of Jackie may signal a tougher approach as platforms face mounting pressure to protect both their creators and the public.