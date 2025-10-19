For most, wedding vows are a sacred promise. But for YouTube prankster Jack Doherty, they were a list of demands, including an £8.2 million penalty if his new wife, OnlyFans star McKinley Richardson, ever cheated. In a Las Vegas ceremony livestreamed to millions, what should have been a romantic moment quickly turned into what Richardson now calls a public humiliation.

The nuptials quickly went viral, but not for the romance. Instead, it was for the shocking vows Doherty read aloud—a set of rules that left Richardson and her family reeling from what she now calls a 'humiliating' experience.

What Price For 'I Do'?

In vows that blurred the line between a prank and a contract, Doherty laid out his shocking terms. 'So, shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat', he declared. The demands escalated from there.

'If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million'. He continued, stating he would receive '100 percent of her OF revenue moving forward, even if we divorce'.

The bizarre stipulations didn't end with finances. Richardson would be forbidden from talking to or dating 'any other guys if we divorce' for 250 years. He also added that she would 'still have to cook, clean and do my laundry'.

'My Dad Actually Cried That Day'

Though the wedding was not legally binding, the emotional impact was devastatingly real. Appearing on an episode of Camilla Araujo's Podcast, Richardson revealed the pain the vows caused, particularly to her father.

'The vows that he wrote in front of my dad, he made my dad stand up centre stage and he read out these disgusting vows', she said. 'Just fully disrespecting him, it was embarrassing, we were humiliated'.

The experience brought her father to tears. 'My dad actually cried that day, after we left he said, "that was so humiliating", and I felt horrible'. Richardson insisted she had no idea what her then-husband had planned to say.

From Dream Romance To Public Breakup

The public spectacle was a far cry from how the relationship began in early 2023. 'He was amazing in the beginning', Richardson shared. 'He was respectful, protective, and treated me so well. But the person he became. It wasn't the same guy I fell for'.

Their relationship became a central theme in Doherty's YouTube content, from shared holidays to countless collaborative videos. Just months after their viral wedding, however, the couple separated. Richardson moved out of the £2.9 million ($3.5 million) waterfront mansion they had recently bought in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Doherty later addressed the split on the George Janko Show podcast, confirming the relationship was 'real'. 'She was really amazing throughout our whole relationship', he stated. 'I just don't think people will ever fully be able to understand it'