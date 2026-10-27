A 28-year-old convicted killer sentenced to life behind bars broke out of a Tennessee prison that previously recorded a staggering 61% vacancy rate among correctional officers. Jacob Allen Morley escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville on Sunday night, 25 October. Prison employees discovered he was missing at approximately 11:30 p.m., prompting an emergency search.

Surveillance recordings established that he had crossed the facility's perimeter fence while still dressed in his prison uniform. Authorities have not explained precisely how he breached the barrier.

Prison Previously Reported 61% Staff Vacancy Rate

A state audit of Tennessee's prison system found that 61% of correctional officer positions at Northwest Correctional Complex were vacant during fiscal year 2023, the highest rate among state-operated prisons. The findings provide historical context for the facility's staffing record, but they do not establish whether staff shortages played any role in Morley's escape.

The same review identified substantial recruitment and retention problems throughout Tennessee's correctional system. State-operated prisons averaged a 30% officer vacancy rate, while privately managed facilities recorded 42%, according to Corrections1's report on the findings.

The findings brought up concerns about working conditions and the ability of understaffed institutions to maintain adequate supervision.

Although the historical figures reveal the scale of the prison's previous staffing problems, officials have not established whether personnel shortages contributed to Morley's escape. The 61% figure relates specifically to 2023 and should not be interpreted as the facility's staffing level when he fled in October 2026.

Morley Handed Life Sentence With Possibility of Parole

Morley received a life sentence for first-degree murder. According to reporting on his sentencing, he also received three-year terms for aggravated burglary and evading arrest, and a one-year term for vandalism, with those sentences ordered to run consecutively as specified by the court. He received additional concurrent sentences for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

In addition to his life sentence, Morley also received three years for aggravated burglary, another three years for evading arrest, and one year for vandalism, ordered to run consecutively as specified by the court. He was separately sentenced to one year for abuse of a corpse and three years for tampering with evidence, both to be served concurrently with his life sentence.

Morley was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Cody Birchfield, whose remains were discovered beneath Morley's home in 2022. Morley was also convicted of evading arrest.

Prison Fence Breached Before Stealing Truck

Morley escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on the night of Sunday, 25 October. Prison staff discovered he was missing at approximately 11:30 p.m. A review of surveillance footage confirmed that he had crossed the facility's perimeter fence and left the grounds wearing his prison uniform.

'At approximately 11:30 pm on October 25, 2026, staff at NWCX confirmed Morley was unaccounted for and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility. Further review of security cameras confirmed Morley breached the perimeter fence and exited the facility in his TDOC uniform,' the Tennessee Department of Corrections said in its news release.

Morley was captured on video allegedly stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck from the 400 block of Keystone Drive, near the prison, at around 1 a.m. on Monday, 26 October. The vehicle bears Tennessee registration 138BBQV, carries the name Lindamood Planting Company on its side, and has an air compressor in its bed.

Investigators also identified footage showing the truck passing the Hornbeak Fire Department, about 15 miles from the Northwest Correctional Complex, at approximately 1:18 a.m.