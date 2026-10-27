A Georgia businessman who spent more than $570,000 of investor money on political contributions has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for running a $76 million Ponzi scheme that exploited Christian conservatives and defrauded more than 300 investors, including retirees and seniors who lost their life savings.

Edwin Brant Frost IV was also ordered to pay $76.4 million in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Prosecutors said he exploited investors' religious and political beliefs while diverting millions of dollars for personal luxuries and political contributions.

The 69-year-old marketed his Newnan-based company, First Liberty Building and Loan, as a politically conservative, Christian lender committed to helping small businesses. He promised investors returns of between 8% and 18%, paid monthly, from short-term, high-interest bridge loans to small businesses, claiming borrowers would repay the money through refinancing, often involving Small Business Administration-backed loans.

However, as borrowers defaulted and the company's legitimate income proved insufficient to meet its obligations, Frost began using money from new investors to pay interest owed to earlier investors, concealing the business's deteriorating financial position.

The scheme operated from at least 2021 through July 2025, causing losses exceeding $76 million across more than 300 victims, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Lavish Spending and Political Donations

Prosecutors said Frost diverted at least $5 million in investor funds for personal use, including a $230,000 vacation home rental in Maine, more than $140,000 in jewellery, a $20,800 Patek Philippe watch, and over $335,000 paid to a rare coin dealer.

He also spent more than $2 million on credit card payments and made over $570,000 in political contributions using investor money, according to court records.

Frost and his family had built connections within Republican politics, supporting conservative candidates and causes. His company's Christian and conservative branding helped present it as an investment opportunity aligned with investors' values.

US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Frost had used religion, politics, and promises of profitable returns to win investors' trust. 'Like a false prophet and ravenous wolf in sheep's clothing,' Hertzberg said, Frost exploited their faith to enrich himself.

Meanwhile, special agent in charge Kyle A. Myles of the FDIC Office of Inspector General added that the sentence holds Frost accountable after he 'used the proceeds from the fraud on lavish purchases for himself.'

Victims Face Uncertainty Over Recoveries

Chief US District Judge Leigh Martin May sentenced Frost to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Frost, his family, and affiliated businesses contributed more than $1.4 million to political causes. The fallout has also raised questions about whether political recipients should return money linked to the scheme.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's Office of Inspector General, with assistance from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

The $76.4 million restitution order is intended to compensate those harmed by the scheme, although the amount victims are likely to recover remains unclear. A court-appointed receiver previously sought permission to auction Frost's assets, including an Aston Martin, other vehicles, and the company's former office building, to help compensate victims.