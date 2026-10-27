An Arizona toddler was found breathing in a hospital morgue more than five hours after a doctor pronounced him dead following a swimming pool accident in Gilbert on 8 February 2026.

Vincent Fiordilino, then 18 months old, had been taken to Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center for emergency treatment.

His mother, Alexus Fiordilino, has questioned the medical decisions that preceded his declaration of death at 6.20 pm. According to police records, Vincent was discovered breathing at approximately 11.52 pm, when a medical examiner's transporter arrived to collect his body.

The incident has raised questions about the hospital's response, particularly after medical records appeared to show that blood-test results were received after the toddler had already been pronounced dead.

Arizona Toddler's Mother Recounts Hospital Conversations

Fiordilino told ABC15 she found Vincent floating face down in the family's swimming pool. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate him before he was transported to hospital, arriving at approximately 6.04 pm.

Toddler found alive in hospital morgue hours after being declared dead pic.twitter.com/BOl3pOHlv9 — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) October 23, 2026

She recalled speaking with emergency physician Dr Aryan Toosi, who reportedly warned that Vincent's blood acidity levels indicated a poor prognosis. According to her account, the doctor suggested that even if the child survived, he could suffer profound impairment.

Fiordilino said she struggled to accept the decision to stop resuscitation efforts. She recalled holding Vincent while preparing to say goodbye, believing she had lost her son.

However, she said Vincent's grandmother noticed sounds resembling breathing and alerted hospital staff. According to Fiordilino, staff explained that the sounds were consistent with agonal breathing rather than recovery.

Her account describes a family's concerns about apparent signs of life, although those observations do not independently establish Vincent's clinical condition at the time.

Police Report Raises Questions About Arizona Toddler's Care

A Gilbert police report describes an officer hearing a nurse say, 'I have a pulse,' while medical personnel were attempting to revive Vincent.

According to the report, the officer alerted Dr Toosi, who subsequently directed staff to stop resuscitation efforts after explaining his medical assessment. The doctor pronounced Vincent dead at 6.20 pm.

Police records also describe officers observing movements in the child's chest and abdomen. One officer reported hearing what appeared to be an audible gasp after the declaration.

The observations were recorded by officers and should not be treated as independent medical findings. However, they have contributed to questions surrounding the decision to pronounce Vincent dead.

Medical records reviewed by ABC15 appeared to show that results from a blood-gas test were received at 6.38 pm, approximately 18 minutes after the declaration.

The family's lawyer, John Brewer, has questioned the discrepancy because Dr Toosi reportedly cited the blood-gas results when explaining his clinical decisions.

ABC15 also reported that the physician's documented reasoning for not taking Vincent's core body temperature or performing warming measures referred partly to those results.

The timing raises questions about what information was available when treatment decisions were made. However, the discrepancy does not independently establish medical negligence.

At approximately 11.52 pm, Vincent was discovered breathing in the hospital's cold room. He received further treatment before being flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

According to an ABC News report published on 22 October, the family's lawyers said Vincent sustained severe and permanent brain injury.

They reported that he could not walk independently and had not recovered his speech since leaving hospital in April. The family believes the delay in treatment contributed to his injuries, although the extent of any additional harm has not been independently established.

No Criminal Charges Filed Against Medical Personnel

Gilbert police investigated the incident but said the evidence did not establish probable cause for criminal conduct involving medical personnel.

Sgt Jordan Truckenbrod confirmed that no charges were forwarded against those involved. The decision concerned potential criminal responsibility and did not independently determine whether the medical care met professional standards.

The department was pursuing a referral to the Arizona Attorney General's Office. As of 26 October, the office had not decided whether to review the case.

Meanwhile, Brewer told FOX 10 Phoenix that he planned to file a formal complaint against Dr Toosi and the hospital during the week beginning 26 October.

Dr Toosi's lawyer, Scott Holden, said the physician wished Vincent continued recovery and remained committed to providing high-quality medical care.

Holden declined to address the specific treatment decisions, citing patient privacy laws and pending litigation.

Dignity Health, which operates Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, also declined to discuss individual patient care. The hospital operator described the situation as heartbreaking and emphasised that patient safety remained among its highest priorities.

The family's concerns remain unresolved as they pursue further accountability over the events surrounding Vincent's mistaken declaration of death.