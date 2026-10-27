Two Florida religious institutions are facing lawsuits alleging they failed to protect children from Matthew Clark Graziotti, a former youth pastor and teacher serving 210 years in federal prison for child sexual exploitation offences.

The lawsuits focus on whether warning signs about Graziotti were adequately investigated before he was entrusted with children at Edgewater Alliance Church and Warner Christian Academy. One complaint alleges church leaders were warned about his behaviour around boys, while the other claims the school failed to investigate his departure from a previous church.

The civil cases, filed on behalf of survivors Richard 'Tucker' Tripp and Camron Armstrong, seek at least $40 million (£30 million) in combined damages. The allegations against the institutions have not been established in court.

Church Allegedly Received Warnings Before Hiring

Tripp's lawsuit names Edgewater Alliance Church and its parent organisation, The Christian and Missionary Alliance, Inc. It alleges church leaders knew of concerns about Graziotti's behaviour with young boys before allowing him to work as a youth pastor. According to the complaint, police investigated Graziotti in 2004 over suspected sexual abuse of boys. No criminal charges were filed at the time, but he was dismissed from a youth ministry position at Friendship Community Church, the lawsuit says.

The complaint alleges that Graziotti's sister, who was married to a pastor at the former church, contacted Edgewater leaders to raise concerns about his behaviour. Despite the warnings, the suit claims, he was allowed to supervise children and accompany young people on church mission trips.

Tripp, who began attending the church when he was nine, alleges Graziotti groomed and sexually abused him when he was 12. The complaint says the abuse took place at Graziotti's home in 2008, while Tripp's parents were away.

Alexander Lian, an attorney representing Edgewater Alliance Church, said the allegations should be addressed through the courts. In a statement, the church said children's safety was vital, that it took abuse allegations seriously, and that it would continue cooperating with law enforcement. It declined to discuss the specific claims because litigation was ongoing.

School Accused of Inadequate Background Checks

The second lawsuit names Warner Christian Academy and White Chapel Church of God, Inc., which operates the school. It alleges the academy failed to carry out adequate background checks before employing Graziotti as a fifth-grade teacher and summer camp director.

According to Armstrong's complaint, the school's checks did not investigate his departure from Friendship Community Church or the earlier police investigation. The lawsuit argues that contacting his former employer could have revealed concerns about his behaviour around boys.

Armstrong alleges that Graziotti used his positions at the school and summer programme to gain access to children. The complaint describes conduct including tickling boys, taking photographs of children in his care, and arranging overnight stays at his home.

The lawsuit further alleges that Armstrong was abused during those stays. It says FBI agents recovered images depicting the abuse during a search of Graziotti's home in 2014. Warner Christian Academy had not immediately responded to a request for comment when the lawsuits were reported.

Federal Conviction and Civil Accountability

Graziotti's criminal case is separate from the new civil proceedings. He pleaded guilty in October 2014 to seven counts of producing child sexual abuse material, one count of distribution, and one count of possession. A federal judge sentenced him to 210 years in prison on 26 January 2015. The US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit upheld the sentence in October that year.

The US Department of Justice said investigators recovered images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including children Graziotti knew personally. The federal conviction established his responsibility for those crimes; the new lawsuits concern whether the named institutions can also be held legally responsible for alleged failures to protect children.

The cases place safeguarding procedures under scrutiny, particularly how organisations assess prospective employees' histories, respond to warnings, and supervise adults who work with children. For Tripp and Armstrong, the lawsuits provide a route to seek accountability beyond Graziotti's criminal sentence. The civil courts will determine whether the institutions were negligent and whether they are legally responsible for the harm alleged.