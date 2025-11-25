Former FBI Director James Comey has seen his federal indictment collapse after a judge ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case against him was unlawfully appointed. The decision has voided the charges in their entirety and placed new scrutiny on the handling of politically sensitive investigations.

The ruling also affects several other cases, including the prosecution of New York Attorney General Letitia James, raising questions about how many indictments could be invalid as a result of the appointment breach.

Ruling Declares Indictment Invalid

As reported by BBC News, the federal court found that prosecutor Lindsey Halligan did not have the legal authority to issue the indictments, leading the judge to dismiss the case in its entirety.

Halligan had served past the statutory 120-day limit for interim appointments without Senate confirmation, which rendered her position non-compliant with federal law.

As the indictments against Comey and others had been signed under her name, the court declared them invalid and ordered the cases dismissed without prejudice.

The judge emphasised that the role of interim US attorneys is strictly regulated to prevent extended appointments without congressional oversight.

By serving beyond the permitted threshold, Halligan's actions fell outside the bounds of lawful authority. This procedural breach directly undermined the foundation of the indictment against Comey and provided grounds for automatic dismissal.

Background of Charges Against Comey

James Comey, who led the FBI from 2013 to 2017, had been facing charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional inquiry.

The grand jury voted to indict him on two counts but declined to approve a third, revealing early divisions over the evidence.

The charges stemmed from disputes over the FBI's handling of investigations during the 2016 election. Comey pleaded not guilty earlier this year, and the case progressed slowly amid growing doubts about whether it could proceed on procedural grounds.

The indictment had drawn significant public attention due to Comey's long-running clashes with President Donald Trump and the political fallout after his 2017 dismissal.

Analysts noted that concerns over Lindsey Halligan's appointment had been raised in recent weeks, foreshadowing the eventual dismissal.

Impact on Related Cases

The ruling has had immediate consequences beyond Comey's case. The indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James was dismissed on identical grounds, as it had also been signed by Halligan.

Legal experts note that any case involving prosecutorial decisions made under Halligan's tenure could be subject to review. The decision has prompted wider examination of federal appointments and the oversight processes intended to ensure lawful authority.

Court observers have stated that the ruling could force the Department of Justice to re-evaluate any actions taken by Halligan since her appointment. While the case was dismissed without prejudice, the statute of limitations may pose an obstacle to any attempt to refile the charges against Comey.

Response From Comey's Team

James Comey welcomed the court's decision, with his legal team emphasising the importance of adhering to federal appointment rules.

They noted that the ruling affirmed long-established constitutional safeguards and protected the integrity of judicial proceedings. Comey's representatives added that he had maintained throughout the process that he acted lawfully during his time at the FBI.

Government and DOJ Reaction

The Department of Justice has signalled it will review the decision and consider the next steps, including the possibility of an appeal.

Government officials noted the seriousness of the findings and acknowledged the need to restore confidence in the appointments process.

Discussions are underway to determine whether new prosecutors could be appointed to assess the dismissed cases, though any attempt to revive the Comey indictment would need to confront looming time limitations.