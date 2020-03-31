James Corden got candid about his feelings and worries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as he hosted his show from his garage on Monday.

In his "Homefest: A Late Late Show Special," the talk show host admitted that he worries about his family and friends back in England. He also revealed that he has been experiencing spikes of anxiety over the pandemic because he feels helpless.

"It's been quite a scary couple of weeks. I've found it tougher than I ever thought I would. I found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I allowed myself to think about my family back home in England or my friends or the people I love," Corden shared at the end of his show.

"You feel so out of control. It feels so beyond our comprehension, all of it, that I've found I just get sort of overwhelmed with sadness in it all," he added.

Corden assured that "it's alright to feel a bit sad" and that "it's okay to feel anxious." He advised that the best thing people can do amid the COVID-19 pandemic is "breathe through that and put our minds in a positive place."

The 41-year-old "Cats" star believes that talking about our feelings and worries about the deadly disease can help lighten the burden. He admitted that telling the public about his anxieties over the disease through his show has definitely made him "feel a bit lighter." He said reaching out to family and friends and to others who may be struggling is the best thing that people can do while under quarantine.

"What can I do to help someone else who might be feeling like this? And just me talking to you tonight has made me feel a bit lighter," he admitted.

.@JKCorden's parting words at the end of our #HomeFest special: pic.twitter.com/s3CkAcsu9B — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Corden believes that everyone "can absolutely get through this" by talking to one another, sharing feelings, sharing music with one another, in the confines of each other's homes through the use of social media and modern technology.

.@bts_twt coming through with the vocals and the quarantine choreo!!! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#HomeFest pic.twitter.com/V5Px7MJjzB — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Corden was joined on Monday's episode by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and John Legend. BTS performed "Boy with Luv" while on quarantine in South Korea to raise funds for the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children.