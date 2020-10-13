It's been a month since Chris Evans accidentally leaked his nude picture and sent social media into a frenzy. However, his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis has now come up with a theory that it might not have been an accident after all.

During Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Jamie Lee Curtis said that she is wondering if Chris Evans, who plays her on-screen son in "Knives Out," had planned his nude photo leak. When host Kelly Clarkson asked for Jamie's comment on the fiasco, the 61-year-old quipped: "I'm sweating already."

The actress added: "My question is this, he's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being. I'm wondering if it was even planned?"

Clarkson also seem amazed by Jamie's theory, as she said: "Oh, he's so clever! I kind of think it was planned just cause he was trying to get people to vote."

Clarkson's comment was in reference to Evans's tweet where he used his social media gaffe to encourage people to vote. A few days after he became a trending topic on Twitter, he took to the platform to write: "Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Jamie had also commented on the tweet by the "Captain America" star, writing: "My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!"

However, Evans has maintained that the photo leak was indeed a mistake. During an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show" last month, the 39-year-old said he is being a good sport about the "embarrassing" mistake, noting: "That's called turning a frown upside down."

"It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support," the actor had said on the show. A swarm of fans had come forward to support Evans at the time, as they tweeted wholesome pictures of the actor to drown any trace of the clip which contained the NSFW picture.