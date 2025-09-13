BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne, a familiar face who guided millions of Britons through sun, storms and snow, has died aged 56.

The broadcaster passed away in June 2025 following a long illness, his family revealed. The sad news was confirmed publicly early this week by his brother, who paid tribute to Wynne's life and career.

The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but friends, colleagues and viewers have since flooded social media with tributes. Many remembered Wynne's calm delivery, his warmth on screen and his contribution to British broadcasting.

Wynne was a regular presence in households across the UK for years, becoming one of the BBC's most trusted weather presenters. Admirers say he will be remembered not just for his professionalism, but also for his kindness off-screen.

Who Was Jay Wynne?

Jay Wynne was born in 1968 and went on to build an accomplished career in meteorology and broadcasting.

He first studied civil engineering before working as a technician on North Sea oil rigs. Wynne later spent time in Japan, teaching English in Fukuoka, before returning to the United Kingdom to pursue a career in meteorology.

He completed a degree in Environmental Geography at the University of Aberdeen and later gained a master's degree in Applied Meteorology at the University of Reading.

As part of his professional training with the Met Office, he undertook a 14-month secondment at RAF Northolt before moving into broadcast forecasting.

Career at BBC Weather

Wynne joined BBC Weather in October 2000, beginning his broadcasting work on BBC World News. He quickly became a familiar voice and face across several BBC platforms, including BBC Radio 4 and BBC News at Ten.

Colleagues and viewers alike praised his calm and clear delivery, as well as his ability to make complex weather patterns understandable to the general public. His style combined professionalism with accessibility, qualities that made him one of the most recognisable figures in weather presenting.

In an interview with the Radio Times in 2011, Wynne revealed that after finishing late shifts he often drove around to see if his forecasts had matched real conditions. This personal commitment reflected his dedication to accuracy and his passion for meteorology.

Jay Wynne's Illness and Cause of Death

The BBC and relatives have not specified the exact nature of the illness or the cause of death. His brother, Matthew Wynne, confirmed the news publicly, prompting an outpouring of tributes across the broadcasting world.

Tributes and Public Reaction

Following confirmation of his death, colleagues at the BBC described Jay Wynne as a 'great broadcaster' and a 'pleasure to work with'. Fellow weather presenters recalled his dry wit and generosity, noting that his professionalism set an example for others in the field.

Family tributes emphasised his love of skiing, golf, music and travel, highlighting his wide-ranging interests beyond meteorology. His brother described him as someone with a 'gift for gentle clarity' that was reflected both in his work and his personal life.

Public reaction on social media was immediate, with many viewers recalling his steady presence during daily weather updates. For many in the UK, Jay Wynne was a trusted and familiar guide through changing weather patterns.

Jay Wynne's Legacy

Jay Wynne's career path was far from conventional. From working on oil rigs to teaching in Japan and then moving into meteorology, he brought a wealth of experience to his role as a BBC weather presenter. His career demonstrated a rare combination of scientific knowledge and communication skill.

Through over two decades on air, Wynne became synonymous with reliability and clarity in weather broadcasting. His death marks the loss of one of the BBC's most respected presenters, remembered for both his professionalism and his approachable style.