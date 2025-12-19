While Simone Biles is celebrated globally for her gravity-defying grace and history-making athleticism, her latest family addition has landed her in a different kind of spotlight. The Olympic gymnast and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, are facing intense public scrutiny after debuting a new Doberman Pinscher puppy.

What began as a celebratory reveal on social media quickly transformed into a heated debate over animal welfare. Activists and fans alike are questioning the couple's decision to patronise a breeder and the apparent surgical modification of the animal's physical appearance.

PETA Condemns' Cruel' Cosmetic Mutilation

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued a scathing response after seeing the photo of Biles and Owens with their new puppy from Regal Empire Dobermans. The organisation aimed at the practice of buying dogs rather than adopting, and at tolerating ear cropping, a procedure in which portions of a dog's ears are surgically removed to make them stand upright.

'We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren't alone,' PETA wrote in a letter seen by Daily Mail. 'Then you went another step further and had the puppy's ears chopped off?'

The nonprofit organisation that champions animal rights highlights how ear cropping can be 'excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds.' Also, PETA criticised the procedure because it permanently disfigures animals 'for no reason other than to achieve a certain look.' According to PETA, ear cropping has been banned in several European countries.

'Dogs love us just the way we are – the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured,' PETA added.

Regal Empire Dobermans Post Sparks Backlash

Regal Empire Dobermans is the breeder where Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got their newest puppy. Biles and Owens' purchase was posted on its official Instagram account, attracting criticisms from netizens who question the practice of ear cropping.

'Why do you still dock the ears? It's cruelty and purely cosmetic for human enjoyment,' one commented on the post.

Regal Empire Dobermans seemingly dismissed the concern by replying, 'Because I can...Next question.' Another user replied that the process has been banned in many UK countries, but they are 'keen to learn' why some, including the breeder, prefer the ear-cropped look for their pets.

Regal Empire Dobermans said, 'Well it's not banned here I like the look there are health benefits associated with the look and that's something you can research for yourself.'

Regal Empire Dobermans is not backing out despite being questioned for subjecting dogs to the cruel process, as it continues to reply in the comment section. However, many netizens are also eager to stop the cruelty against animals, with one saying, 'a lot of things are legal that should not be. Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's humane.'

Eventually, Regal Empire Dobermans told critics that if they don't like what they do, 'you don't have to be on my page.'

Biles And Her Well-Documented Love For Dogs

The backlash is particularly striking given Biles's long-standing reputation as a devoted dog lover. She frequently shares photos and videos of her other French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, who even have their own dedicated social media presence on Instagram.

Biles has often referred to her pets as her 'best friends' and 'babies' for providing emotional support during high-stress competitions. Her Instagram feed is a testament to her affection, often showing her dogs lounging in designer gear or accompanying her on luxury trips.

Neither Biles nor Owens has released a formal statement regarding the PETA criticism.