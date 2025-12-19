In a season already marred by high-profile dismissals across the Big Ten, the college football world has been rocked by another scandal. Just as fans were processing the dramatic downfall of Michigan's Sherrone Moore, Ohio University has terminated head coach Brian Smith following an administrative review that uncovered a web of professional and personal misconduct.

The dismissal ends Smith's first season in charge, despite a respectable 8-4 record. What was meant to be a holiday preparation for the Frisco Bowl has instead turned into a search for new leadership amidst allegations of repeated violations of university policy and his admission of an extramarital affair with an undergraduate student.

Brian Smith Fired Following Affair Admission

Ohio University put Brian Smith on leave on 1 December 'for an undetermined period of time' before cutting ties with him after the latter reportedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an undergraduate student. The former Ohio head coach confirmed the affair, according to records obtained by The Dispatch.

Smith's relationship with the students began following his separation from his wife, and it lasted for four months. At the time, Smith was reportedly staying at the Ohio University Inn.

Smith's attorney, Rex Elliott, argued that his relationship with the student was consensual. The lawyer also claimed that Smith was not aware she was a student when he met her in Athens.

The university, however, still deemed it a breach of his employment agreement. John Hauser will serve as the interim head coach for the upcoming bowl game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on 23 December.

NEWS: Ohio University fired head football coach Brian Smith for having a romantic relationship with an undergraduate student and for an allegation that he was intoxicated during a public appearance, according to documents obtained Thursday through a public records request. pic.twitter.com/h2hw4rv2EQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 18, 2025

Ohio University Cites Serious Professional Misconduct

The institution's leadership took a firm stance in the official termination documents. President Lori Stewart Gonzalez notified Smith in a letter dated 12 December that his actions 'reflected unfavorably on the institution' and breached the trust inherent in his role.

The university's official statement noted that the termination followed a thorough administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in 'serious professional misconduct.'

Prior to his termination, Smith met with Athletic Director Slade Larscheid and other high-ranking administrators on 24 November. During the meeting, he reportedly made candid admissions, including storing alcohol in his office desk and consuming it during office hours. Smith, however, insisted that his drinking habits did not affect his performance. The university, however, decided to terminate his contract for cause.

In response, Elliott, who represents Smith, said Ohio University has no policy prohibiting an employee from dating a student, even claiming that such relationships have occurred in the past and that no employee was terminated 'for cause' because of them.

The lawyer added that his client was 'shocked and dismayed by this turn of events.' The attorney stood by Smith, saying he was 'an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the university.'

Scandals Rock Rival Programs In Record Time

Smith's firing comes on the heels of the scandal that just hit the University of Michigan. Former Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore was also terminated for cause after he was charged with felony home invasion and stalking following his own inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

The proximity of these two scandals has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting a growing trend of heightened scrutiny for coaching conduct. While the details of the cases differ, the underlying theme of professional failure remains the same.

Netizens and alumni have been quick to weigh in, with many expressing frustration that the 'Warrior Dividend' of on-field success is being overshadowed by off-field disgrace. As both Ohio and Michigan scramble to stabilise their programmes, the consensus among the audience is clear: the era of the 'untouchable' coach is over.