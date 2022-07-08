The police have launched a manhunt for a woman who slashed her friend's face for allegedly flirting with her boyfriend at her house in Newport, Wales.

Karlie Tuft, 32, attacked Bianca Beaumont with a blade after accusing the victim of "impropriety" with her boyfriend. Beaumont received injuries on her cheek, lips and nostril in the attack.

The incident took place when Beaumont and her friend had gone to visit Tuft at her home after an all-night rave in February 2021. Initially, Tuft was nice and welcoming and introduced them to her boyfriend, John Jackson.

But things soon went out of control, and Tuft started lashing out at the victim for "flirting" with her boyfriend. She disappeared after slashing Beaumont's face open, per a report in The Mirror.

Tuft also failed to appear at Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday. The court heard that Beaumont was "distraught" and desperate to leave the flat after the incident, but "Tuft and Jackson were reluctant to allow her to do so."

"Knowing that she would need hospital treatment for her injuries, they demanded to know what she intended to say about how they'd been caused," the judge said. "They insisted that she not identify Tuft and to say that she had been attacked in the street."

Tuft's boyfriend had also threatened to kill the victim's children if she went to the police. "If you tell the police Karlie done that to you, if Karlie gets locked up or goes to jail, I swear to God I will slice your kids worse than you are. You will not have any kids," the court heard.

Judge Morgan said that his threat was "callous, vicious, cruel, and intended to cause the maximum fear and anxiety."

Tuft has been convicted of wounding with intent and sentenced to six years and six months in prison. While her boyfriend Jackson has been jailed for four years. Tuft was sentenced in her absence after she failed to attend the trial.

Tuft has been on the run since the incident and the police have launched a manhunt for her. They have asked the general public to share any information they have about her.

"We have actively been seeking the whereabouts of Karlie since she failed to appear in court, and we're asking the public for their assistance," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.