After rumours of a second wedding in Mexico, reports have emerged that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic and are even planning to adopt a child.

A report in Star magazine claimed that Jennifer Aniston, 51 and Brad Pitt, 55, are holed up together in the "Friends" alum's swish Los Angeles mansion. "Brad and Jen have been spending most of their time together during their lockdown. The whole experience has brought them even closer. They both feel humbled and grateful for everything they have right now, especially each other," a source claimed to the outlet.

The source added that as Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie isolates with their six children, the actor is maintaining "minimal contact" with the outside world except for Aniston.

Star magazine had earlier also published a report about the former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005 until Pitt fell for his "Mr & Mrs. Smith" co-star Jolie, are considering adopting a baby girl.

A source claimed to the outlet that both Pitt and Aniston want to "be co-parents, with each dedicating an equal amount of time to their baby girl." "He's always said he wants a big family. There's no doubt the likes of (daughter) Shiloh and the twins will be thrilled to have a step-sibling," the source said.

Even though the former couple's fans have been hoping them to rekindle their romance ever since they resumed their friendship, representatives of both the celebrities have denied the rumours of marriage, adoption, as well as isolation, reports Mirror.

The "Murder Mystery" actress had earlier opened up about not having children, slamming the rumours that her giving priority to her career is the reason behind it.

In an interview with InStyle magazine in 2018, the actress said: "the misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career'. Or that I'm sad and heartbroken."

"They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?" she added.