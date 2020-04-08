American singer Melissa Etheridge believes her friends Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt can get through anything and will "always remain friends."

In a remote appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Monday night, Melissa Etheridge, who had performed at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's wedding in 2000, opened up about the former couple resuming their friendship, reports Mail Online.

When the singer was asked about Pitt and Aniston's infamous reunion at Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year, she said: "Oh, God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned."

The 58-year-old called the former couple "very special people" and said she hopes that their friendship lasts.

"Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they're two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts," the "Like The Way I Do" singer added.

Etheridge recalled the time when Pitt and Aniston were together and called them the "glory days." "Of course, we would always... those were the glory days... I remember those days," the mother-of-four said.

The statement comes amidst countless rumours that the exes, who were married for five years from 2000 to 2005, have rekindled their romance. Their backstage reunion and embrace pictures infamously became the most popular moments from the SAG Awards.

Even though their romance speculations were never confirmed, rumours of a second wedding made it to the headlines last month. A source claimed to The Mirror that the pair have been planning for a Mexico wedding and also that their reunion pictures were a "carefully choreographed plan."

"They wanted to send a clear message: they love each other very deeply, and this new connection they share is growing stronger all the time," the source said.

The insider claimed that "it has taken them both a long time to pluck up the courage to be pictured together like this and now it has happened they can take things to the next level."