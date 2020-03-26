While fans of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been hoping for them to get back together since forever, even 15 years after they called it quits, the pair has never confirmed any rumour of a potential relationship between them.

However, a source has claimed to Heat magazine that the former couple "love" each other and have even started planning for their second wedding, reports The Mirror. In fact, the source said their infamous backstage reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where they hugged and held hands, as well as Brad Pitt gushing over his ex-wife's speech, was a "carefully choreographed plan," reports the publication.

"They wanted to send a clear message: they love each other very deeply, and this new connection they share is growing stronger all the time," the source said.

"It has taken them both a long time to pluck up the courage to be pictured together like this and now it has happened they can take things to the next level," the insider added about the former couple, who were married for five years from 2000 to 2005 until Pitt became involved with his "Mr & Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie remained committed to each other for 12 years before the 44-year-old actress, who shares six children with the actor, filed for divorce in 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences."

Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly reconnected the same year, a decade after their separation, when the "Friends" alum lost her mother Nancy Dow and went through a divorce with Justin Theroux, with whom she continues to be on friendly terms. Since then, the Oscar-winning actor has been a permanent guest at the numerous parties hosted by Aniston, including her 50th birthday celebrations and a Christmas tree-cutting party at her LA mansion last year.

A confidante of the 51-year-old actress earlier claimed to The Mirror that the pair has been to at least five secret dates, adding "I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie."

A long-time associate of Pitt's movie production company Plan B Entertainment also added to the speculations: "All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven't seen either of them this happy in years."

Meanwhile, a source claimed to Life & Style magazine that Pitt and Aniston are planning a secret wedding in Cabo, Mexico, but "will keep it under wraps until the affair has happened."

The report comes days after a source told New Zealand magazine Woman's Day that Jolie has banned Aniston from contacting her six children- Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Maddox, Shiloh, and Pax.