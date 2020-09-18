Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston portrayed lovers for the first time when they recently participated in the table read for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who reconciled a few years ago over a decade after the end of their marriage, sent their fans into a frenzy by flirting with each other during the reading on Zoom call, on Thursday night. The star-studded charity read is being organised to mark the 38th anniversary of the 1982 teen comedy last month.

For the table read on Thursday, Pitt played Brad Hamilton, the role portrayed by a young Judge Reinhold in the 90's classic flick, while Aniston took on the part of Linda, a girl Hamilton is in love with. The former married couple, who previously also sent their fans berserk when they embraced each other at Screen Actors Guild Awards in January this year, did it once again when they acted out one of the most embarrassing scenes in the film.

Pitt and Aniston read the scenes where the character Brad Hamilton is indulging in a private moment in his bathroom, as described by narrator Morgan Freeman: "Brad is j***ing off."

The "Friends" alum read: "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were," clearly making her ex-husband blush. "You're so sexy," the 51-year-old added.

The proceeds from the charity read titled, "Feelin' A-Live," will go towards two different nonprofit organisations. One of the receivers is CORE, an organisation founded by Sean Penn, the actor who had his breakout role in the film as Jeff Spicoli. CORE is providing emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second organisation benefiting from the fundraiser is REFORM Alliance, which is centered around criminal justice reform.

Apart from Pitt and Aniston, several other A-list actors including Shia LaBeouf, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Henry Golding, Dane Cook, and Penn participated in the virtual reading.

This is the second time that the former couple, who tied the knot in 2000 and finalised their divorce in 2005, have collaborated on a professional level. While the duo has never worked in a movie together, they shared screens when the Oscar-winner did a cameo in the Aniston-starrer iconic sitcom "Friends."

While fans were hoping for the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor to get back together with Aniston after his split from Angelina Jolie, the 56-year-old has cleared the air on their equation by packing on PDA with new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.