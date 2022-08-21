Royal commentator Dan Wooton suggested that the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William is at its "final straw" as "fury" builds in the palace over a fresh bombshell.

Wooton claimed that the upcoming trip of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the U.K. in September would likely put additional strain on the rift between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, ahead of the upcoming release of Harry's tell-all memoir.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the royal expert stated, "The fury, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy over Prince Harry's decision to press ahead with the publication of his upcoming autobiography, even as the 96-year-old Queen's health suffers, is only growing. Indeed, the 'intimate and heartfelt' £14.7million Penguin Random House book is seen as the likely final straw in relations between Harry and his brother Prince William, who has still not forgiven the Sussexes for their bonanza of lies, otherwise known as the Oprah Winfrey interview."

To recall, Oprah Winfrey, who is known to be a very close pal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, previously defended the "truthful" duchess for her bravery and honesty during their tell-all interview in 2021.

During an interview on Nancy O'Dell's Channel on talkshoplive, the famous American TV host said, "I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that. I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that."

Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that Prince Harry's rift with Prince William started when the latter told his brother not to rush his wedding with Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex reportedly took the advice of Kate Middleton's husband in the wrong way.

Their strained relationship is said to be one of the primary reasons why Prince Harry decided to ditch royal life with Meghan Markle in January 2020. Things between Prince William and his brother allegedly got worse when the Sussex pair agreed to have a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, wherein they talked about the royal family not being supportive of them and one member clan member being "racist" to their kid, Archie.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth in June, they were not seen interacting with Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couple are "threatened" by the Cambridge pair's imminent trip to the U.S. as they may draw all the attention, leaving them to oblivion.