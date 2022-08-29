Jennifer Garner is delighted to see Ben Affleck, but the actress also fears for his well-being after his two wedding ceremonies with Jennifer Lopez, a new report claimed.

Sources told Us Weekly that the "Elektra" actress saw snaps of Affleck looking exhausted after the wedding. The said photos allegedly spiked Garner's anxiety, especially since she still has a love for him.

An unnamed insider told the magazine, "He clearly has a lot going on right now with Jennifer and all the attention that comes with their relationship, along with his demanding career and, of course, his kids. He's being pulled in a lot of directions—and that's something that quietly worried Jen."

Previous reports suggested that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez invited the "13 Gong on 30" star to their second wedding in Georgia last weekend. However, Jennifer Garner allegedly turned down the invitation and, instead, spent some quality time with John Miller shopping.

National Enquirer reported that Garner decided to cancel her wedding plans with Miller after learning about Affleck and Lopez's tying the knot in Las Vegas. The mom of three allegedly did not want to exchange views so soon after her former husband and the "Let's Get Loud" singer.

An unidentified tipster shared, "Jen had no idea they were going to elope, and that threw her for a loop." It underscored that Jennifer Garner loves John Miller, but Jennifer Lopez loomed too large in her mind to commit right now.

Another informant suggested that Garner was shocked and devastated by Ben Affleck's wedding to Lopez.

A tattler suggested, "She's still processing the news and very shocked and kind of devastated, partly because she didn't think he'd go through with it, but also because of her feelings toward J.Lo. Now Jen has to deal with the annoying prospect of a lot more one-on-one time with J.Lo, and that's going to be awkward and uncomfortable!"

Page Six recently reported that Jennifer Garner felt relieved that she may no longer take care of the "Gone Girl" star now that he is married to the "Papi" hitmaker. It can be recalled that the "Daredevil" actress staffed an intervention and got Affleck to check in to rehab for alcohol addiction.

"I'm sure she's thrilled to get rid of her fourth child," an unnamed insider close to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck said, referencing all she has done for the "Batman" actor. The ex-pair first met in 2000 while filming "Pearl Harbor," began dating in 2004, got married in 2005 and officially got divorced in 2018.

The husband of Jennifer Lopez previously said that his divorce from the "Draft Day" actress was the "biggest regret" of his life. Garner and Affleck share three kids – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Jennifer Garner has yet to comment on the reports saying that her anxiety spiked after seeing Ben Affleck looking tired following his wedding to Jennifer Lopez last weekend. So, avid followers of the ex-Hollywood couple should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.