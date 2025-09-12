Jennifer Lawrence may have just divulged the name of her second baby in a cute way, and fans are loving the subtlety.

The 35-year-old actress seemed to casually announce the name of her second son with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she welcomed in April 2025, while out for a stroll in New York City this week.

The 'Die, My Love' star was spotted wearing a navy shirt and a pair of blue jeans. She accessorised it with layers of necklaces, a pair of sunglasses and a black bag with keys in her hand. Two keychains held the keys, which seemed to bear the names of her two children. One keychain read 'Cy', the name of her three-year-old son, and another had the name 'Louie', which many believe refers to her newest arrival.

Lawrence's camp has yet to comment on the speculations surrounding the name reveal.

Private Star's Candid Side

The actress, whose popularity soared after starring in the 'Hunger Games' movie saga, prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight. Still, she occasionally opens up about her motherhood journey and how she feels about having a family in several interviews.

'It's so scary to talk about motherhood', Lawrence revealed during an interview with Vogue in 2022. 'Only because it's so different for everybody'.

'The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, "Now is day one of my life",' the award-winning actress added. 'I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing'.

Raising Children in the Public Eye

The Oscar winner acknowledged that her two sons will have a non-traditional childhood because of her fame. In a conversation with fellow actress and mom Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine in June 2023, she shared, 'Of course, I've contemplated having a child that's being born into a lifestyle that's different from his friends. But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they're born, all of them. '

'The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he's loved, and that he's our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness, ' she continued. 'I'm sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we'll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.'

Her New Critically-Acclaimed Performance

Despite her hectic schedule as a mum of two, Lawrence made time to work with Robert Pattinson in Lynne Ramsay's 'Die My Love', a psychological drama that's already generating awards buzz.

Set in rural Montana, the film tells the story of a woman (Lawrence) who's having major trouble adjusting to her new role as a mother and her new environment. Her husband (Pattinson) offers little help amidst her worsening mental health, driven by post-partum depression and feelings of isolation. The story spirals into a tense, emotionally-charged portrait of a marriage on the brink.

'Die My Love' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May. It is scheduled for its North American release on 7 November.