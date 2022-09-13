Jennifer Lopez has noticed Ben Affleck's change of mood less than two months since their Las Vegas elopement, and she is starting to worry that her new husband is already tired of her, a new report claimed.

Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Affleck has been looking gloomy in recent weeks as he and Lopez get back to reality in L.A. Most fans expect the love birds would still be enjoying the honeymoon period, but things are reportedly starting to go south for the newlyweds.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Now, all the excitement from the wedding and honeymoon has worn off, Jen's panicking that Ben might get bored of married life very quickly. She feels immense pressure for this marriage to be successful and is doing everything she can to keep Ben happy and occupied. She's trying to keep things fresh and exciting and has even been trying to get him to join her punishing workouts and go to more events together so she can keep an eye on him."

To recall, Ben Affleck, who has been to rehab several times for alcohol addiction, was sighted sobbing during their first honeymoon to Paris. The "Batman" actor and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a second honeymoon in Italy after their three-day wedding celebrations in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez described her wedding as "the best dream," but avid followers of the couple have pointed out how glum Ben Affleck has seemed since. The pair also attended the Malibu Chilli Cook-off last week with the "On the Floor" singer's twins – Max and Emme.

The former ladylove of Alex Rodriguez reportedly hopes it might just be a good old-fashioned case of post-wedding blues.

An anonymous informant told the magazine, "Getting back together and getting married has been such a fairy tale, but it's back to reality now the summer's over, and they're settling into regular life. They're about to move into Jen's house and are currently trying to consolidate all their things. Jen's desperate to keep Ben occupied and is making sure he's happy to spend time at home – she's sorting a games room there so he can hang out with his friends."

Heat UK added that the "Papi" songstress has a plan to keep the spark alive. An unidentified source said, "Jen thinks they should make another movie together, even though Gigli bombed hard. Her team are advising against it, but Jen is a powerful producer with her own production company these days. She thinks it's the perfect way to keep things exciting and stop Ben from getting bored."

The magazine also shared that Jennifer Lopez is making sure her fourth marriage does not end in divorce.

The tattler claimed, "Jen doesn't want to smother Ben, but she knows it shouldn't be her doing all the work. Ben has some well-documented issues when it comes to partying and gambling, and she's worried about him slipping back into his old ways.

It continued, "Jen knows that a piece of paper isn't going to cure him overnight, but she is desperately hoping that they can make things work. She doesn't want a divorce after only weeks of marriage – and she's aware that's what people are saying about them."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to comment on the claims that they are on the verge of a divorce just weeks after their second wedding in Georgia. So, avid followers of the "Bennifer" pair should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.