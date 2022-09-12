Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston figured that there was no way for them to ever get back to each other, so they decided to stop talking to each other, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that Pitt and Aniston moved on from each other several years ago. However, the insistent push of fans for them two to get together again somehow made the former pair wonder and think of the possibility of them being a couple again.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Brad and Jen are still on decent terms, but they're not hanging out or talking much, if at all, right now. They both acknowledge and agree that there's no turning back the clock in terms of a romantic reunion, and they're going their own directions with no hard feelings on either side."

The publication also claimed that the ongoing divorce drama of Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie is actually a big reason why Jennifer Aniston stopped talking to the "Ad Astra" actor. Most, if not all, fans are aware that Pitt and Jolie have been locked in an ugly custody battle over their children for six years.

The same tipster shared, "Jen is all too aware that Brad is up to his neck in legal hell with Angelina. She feels for him, but there's definitely a part of her that sees it as a mess of his own making."

Speculations about Jennifer Aniston choosing her career over having kids with Brad Pitt still irk the "FRIENDS" actress. She said, "It's like, 'You have no clue what's going on with me personally, medically, why can't...can I have kids? It was really hurtful and nasty."

Jennifer Aniston also opened up about the present state of her love life. The "We're the Millers" star revealed, "What I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That'd be nice, [BUT] absolutely no. I'm just going to stick to the normal ways of dating --- having someone ask you out."

Jennifer Aniston has yet to comment on the claims that she and Brad Pitt agreed not to be friends after learning that there was no way for them to ever get back together. So, devoted supporters of the former partners of Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.