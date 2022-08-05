Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want a new addition to their blended family after exchanging vows in an intimate Las Vegas wedding, a new report claims.

Unnamed sources told Closer that Lopez and Affleck are longing to start a family together. After officially tying the knot in July, friends said the couple are putting their baby plans into action.

The insider told the entertainment news outlet, "The official line they tell friends is that they're just grateful to have this beautiful, blended family and that's all they need besides each other. But this is J-Lo's way of deflecting attention because she wants it all handled discreetly and of course, it will take time – especially if they go through with her preferred scenario of surrogacy."

It furthered, "Ideally, they'll have a baby in their arms by this time next year, possibly twins if they're lucky enough." Jennifer Lopez previously divulged her hopes to have another child.

The same unidentified informant shared, "It's not as though she needs more kids to feel complete with Ben, but it would be the icing on the cake of their fairy-tale journey. She's always loved the idea of raising a big family. Jen was one of three herself and knows Ben's got plenty of energy in the tank to raise one more at least."

It added, "She'd love a baby with this man she calls her soul mate and life partner and, thanks to the wonders of modern medicine, it's a whole lot easier now than it would have been 20 years ago, so surrogacy is very much on the table at the fore of their options – but adoption is being considered as well."

Following their return to L.A. from their romantic honeymoon in Paris, speculations about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to have a second wedding ceremony surrounded by their loved ones made rounds online. TMZ even reported that the newlyweds are likely to hold their bigger bash at Affleck's 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia.

Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to comment on the reports saying that they are already planning to add another member to their blended family, including the claims of them having a second wedding. So, avid followers of the pair should take all these speculations with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.