Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit up the South of France for a romantic getaway over the weekend to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

The singer shared photos from her birthday bash on Instagram along with the caption "5 2...what it do..." She posed for pictures while aboard a yacht, wearing a pink and orange Valentino lycra bikini. She layered her swimwear with a flowing yellow caftan and accessorised with layers of gold necklaces. In one of the photos, she shared a kiss with a man who looked like the 48-year-old "Batman" star, although she did not tag him in the snap.

On her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Lopez is making Bennifer 2.0 Instagram official. Swipe. #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/ypKa8mFVka — No Hipsters Pod (@NoHipstersPod) July 24, 2021

Lopez seemed to defy her age in her sexy bikini. Fans were quick to compliment her toned physique with one writing, "want to look like this when I'm your age boo!" and another commented, "Danmmmmmmmm. legit made my jaw drop."

"Yes, the ultimate!!!!! Every Birthday you are not only more stunning but you are ever more effervescent!!!! you break the records year after year while being the kindest most talented beautiful soul! That is pretty damn remarkable! Love you!!!," another wrote, and referencing Lopez's kiss with Affleck added, "The last slide is (fire emoji). Have the best day!!!"

Another fan noted how Lopez and Affleck subtly made their relationship Instagram official during her birthday: "I mean, if you're going to Instagram official do it like @jlo."

Aside from the photos, the "Hustlers" star also shared a video that shows her trying out different poses for the pictures. She added the caption, "It's my birthday... what it do..."

The couple has reportedly been going strong since they rekindled their romance in May following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. A source claimed that "things are getting serious" between them and "they are head over heels for each other again." The insider claimed that "they wouldn't be spending time like this with the kids if it was just a fling."

Days before her birthday, Lopez and Affleck were spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles amid reports that they are eager to get married. It is said that they want to make their relationship work this time around and are thankful that their blended families support them too.