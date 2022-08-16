Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having their dream wedding celebration a month after their first ceremony in Las Vegas, a new report claimed.

Sources told Page Six that the Hollywood couple would celebrate their nuptials this weekend, and it would reportedly be a wedding party fit for the pages of Vogue magazine.

An unnamed tipster told the entertainment news outlet, "It's going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day." It added that Lopez and Affleck's three-day "intimate celebration for family and friends" would start with a rehearsal dinner on Friday.

Informants furthered that the actual ceremony would take place on Saturday. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to close out their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

As for the wedding dress, Lopez is expected to don a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy. Vogue magazine is said to document the "Papi" singer's fashion journey for the weekend.

The same news outlet first broke the news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck having a second wedding. PageSix even claimed that A-list event planner Colin Cowie would organise all the details for their lavish celebration.

It was reported that Cowie's price tag ranges between $25,000 and $25 million. He had produced events for some big names in Hollywood, including Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and even Lopez, in the past.

Tattlers suggested that Drea de Matteo, Casey Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon are among the personalities invited to grace Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding. TMZ previously reported that the upcoming event would take place in the "Batman" actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Other insiders told PageSix that Lopez is likely to announce her second wedding to Affleck through her On the Jlo newsletter, which is also where the "On the Floor" hitmaker confirmed their Las Vegas wedding.

Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to comment on the reports about their alleged second wedding. So, devoted followers of the pair should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.