The presence of Amber Heard in "Aquaman 2" has once again been the subject of rumours following the startling revisions to the upcoming sequel's official release. Despite a complicated legal dispute with Johnny Depp, the rumoured ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk was kept on to the franchise, although it is still uncertain what her future holds for the DC Extended Universe at this time.

Heard expressed misgivings about her return throughout the trial and cited Warner Bros' reluctance in light of all the issues she has had and continues to encounter. Lead actor Jason Momoa and director James Wan fought for the ex-wife of Johnny Depp to be a part of "Aquaman 2." Luckily, she was kept on as Mera.

Amber Heard acknowledged that since then, she had no idea if her reduced role would even make it to the final cut. Now, YouTuber Syl Abdul asserted that there are a few more factors at play in the "Aquaman 2" release delay than only retakes.

Rumours are rife that "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke would take place of Heard in the "Aquaman 2" film, which would require more time in post-production. The idea is to cut out the controversial actress and cast Clarke instead as Mera.

Amber Heard's involvement in the DCEU would likely come to an end after two appearances if the speculations about her termination from the franchise were proven true and correct. For now, fans should take all these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Heard made her debut as Mera in "Justice League" and later appeared in "Aquaman." The ex-ladylove of Johnny Depp returned again to film scenes for Zack Snyder's "Justice League."

The appearance and involvement of Mera in "Aquaman 2" are claimed to be reduced with the story centring on Arthur Curry and the Ocean Master instead. Screenrant reported that Amber Heard was fired and Mera was recast after she claimed Warner Bros already released her from her contract, and DC Films chief Walter Hamada said they had thought about recasting the role before the filming started.

Meanwhile, "Aquaman 2" is slated for a Dec. 25, 2023, release. James Wan, who is also producing with Peter Safran, is at the helm of the upcoming sequel, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to write the script.